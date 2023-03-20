Solitek has revealed plans to build a new manufacturing facility in Benevento, Italy.Solitek, a unit of ophthalmic lens maker Global BOD, has unveiled plans to build a solar module factory in southern Italy. "The factory will be located in Benevento, in the region of Campania, and will have an annual capacity of 600 MW," a company spokesperson told pv magazine, noting that the initial investment will reach €50 million ($53.4 million). The Lithuanian solar module manufacturer said the facility will produce solar panels for applications in agrivoltaics. "Italy's favorable climate for agriculture ...

