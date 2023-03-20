Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Swedish Stirling AB is updated (171/23)

On January 2, 2023, the shares in Swedish Stirling AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. On February 27, 2023, the observation status was updated after the Company had called for an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders with a proposal for voluntary liquidation of the Company. Yesterday, March 19, 2023, TEXEL Energy Storage AB disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders of the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Swedish Stirling AB (STRLNG, ISIN code SE0009143993, order book ID 207097). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB