Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche! Pennystock mit "Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft"-News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ASKL ISIN: SE0009143993 Ticker-Symbol: R06 
Tradegate
16.03.23
16:11 Uhr
0,009 Euro
+0,000
+1,16 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH STIRLING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH STIRLING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0120,01315:41
GlobeNewswire
20.03.2023 | 14:58
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Swedish Stirling AB is updated (171/23)

On January 2, 2023, the shares in Swedish Stirling AB (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in
respect of the Company's financial position. 

On February 27, 2023, the observation status was updated after the Company had
called for an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders with
a proposal for voluntary liquidation of the Company. 

Yesterday, March 19, 2023, TEXEL Energy Storage AB disclosed a public takeover
offer to the shareholders of the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Swedish Stirling AB (STRLNG, ISIN code
SE0009143993, order book ID 207097). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.