Reshoring crystalline silicon PV panel manufacturing to the United States by 2035 could cut greenhouse gas emissions by 30% and energy consumption by 13% from 2020 levels, according to scientists from Cornell University.Domestic production of solar panels could speed up decarbonization in the United States, according to a new study by Cornell University researchers. They shared their findings in "Reshoring silicon photovoltaics manufacturing contributes to decarbonization and climate change mitigation," which was recently published in Nature Communications. If solar panel manufacturing returns ...

