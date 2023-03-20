Westhaven Gold Corp.: Westhaven Provides Final Drill Results From 2022; Drills 15.85 Metres of 0.93 g/t Gold, Including 0.72 Metres of 11.90 g/t Gold at Skoonka Gold Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce final drill results from its 100% owned Shovelnose gold property and its 100% owned Skoonka gold property, both located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), British Columbia.
Westhaven is reporting final assays for 15 holes from its 2022 drill campaigns at both Shovelnose and Skoonka gold properties.
Recent Highlights:
- SC22-013 : JJ Zone
- (115.52 - 131.37m) 15.85 metres (m) of 0.93 g/t gold (Au) and 1.04 g/t silver (Ag),
Including 2.90m of 3.81 g/t Au and 3.16 g/t Ag,
Including 0.72m of 11.90 g/t Au and 7.6 g/t Ag.
- SC22-011 : JJ Zone
- (131.08 - 163.7m) 32.62m of 0.62 g/t Au and 1.21 g/t Ag,
Including 7.61m of 0.92 g/t Au and 1.64 g/t Ag.
JJ-Zone: Skoonka
These recent assay results confirm continuity of mineralization from section to section over the western 200m of strike of the JJ Vein Zone, with the best hole, SC22-011 (32.62m of 0.62 g/t Au), situated on the western most section, strongly suggesting mineralization likely continues further west towards the drilled JJ-West target.
For a full table 2022 results please click here (new assays are highlighted):
https://westhavengold.com/ Skoonka assays 2022
FMN Zone: Shovelnose
Assays for the last 10 holes drilled at FMN in 2022 have now been received. Of these 10 holes, nine successfully intersected Vein Zone 1. These holes confirmed the continuation of Vein Zone 1 northwest within a well-defined corridor between two rhyolite dykes up to the FMN-Franz cross-fault. These holes tested for the shallow high-grade mineralization that occurs at Franz immediately northwest of the cross-fault in the laterally displaced continuation of Vein Zone 1. The spatial geometry of the drilled vein zone within this rhyolite bounded corridor at FMN will assist in targeting the northwestward continuation of Vein Zone 1 at Franz.
For a full table of 2022 results please click here (new assays are highlighted):
https://westhavengold.com/ Shovelnose assays 2022
Westhaven's Board of Directors have approved a grant of 3,945,000 incentive stock options to employees, officers, directors, and consultants. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.35 per share, are valid for a 5-year period from the date of grant and are subject to regulatory approval. The Company's Stock Option Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. As a result of this grant, the Company has 12,245,000 stock options issued, representing 8.8% of the issued and outstanding share capital.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.
"Gareth Thomas"
Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director
Qualified Person Statement
Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.
QA/QC
Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31 package in ALS's Kamloops facility. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70% passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 250 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen. 0.75g of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-MS (method code ME-MS61m (+Hg)), which reports a 49-element suite of elements. All samples are analyzed by Fire Assay with an AES finish, method code Au-ICP21 (30g sample size). Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au-SCR24 method, select samples are dry screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the undersized fraction as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays and weight fractions are reported. All analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver facility. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every 25 samples. At least one field blank is inserted in every batch of 25 samples, with additional blanks inserted following samples with visible gold. Westhaven's ongoing Quality Assurance and Quality Control programs include auditing of all exploration data. Any significant changes will be reported when available.
About Westhaven Gold Corp.
Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada's newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven's website at www.westhavengold.com.
Skoonka Assays
|Hole_ID
|Zone
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Int (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|High Au (ppb)
|SC22-009
|JJ
|76.22
|87.36
|11.14
|0.51
|1.61
|1395
|including
|78.00
|81.00
|3.00
|1.40
|4.23
|1395
|and
|96.00
|113.04
|17.04
|0.52
|0.57
|2010
|including
|96.00
|96.76
|0.76
|2.01
|1.37
|2010
|including
|98.26
|103
|4.74
|1.21
|1.26
|1305
|SC22-011
|JJ
|131.08
|163.70
|32.62
|0.62
|1.21
|2950
|including
|132.56
|133.73
|1.17
|2.95
|5.87
|2950
|including
|150.43
|158.04
|7.61
|0.92
|1.64
|2120
|SC22-012
|JJ
|71.80
|74.72
|2.92
|0.36
|0.05
|361
|and
|96.00
|116.00
|20.00
|0.30
|0.29
|1070
|including
|111.00
|116.00
|5.00
|0.82
|0.34
|1070
|and
|162.00
|166.67
|4.67
|0.39
|0.94
|671
|SC22-013
|JJ
|115.52
|131.37
|15.85
|0.93
|1.04
|11900
|including
|115.52
|118.42
|2.90
|3.81
|3.16
|11900
|including
|117.14
|117.86
|0.72
|11.90
|7.60
|11900
|SC22-014
|JJ West
|no significant assay/abandoned before target depth
|15
Skoonka: JJ-Zone Plan Map is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86011fcd-3cd5-4867-9099-36a661d2cb93
Shovelnose Assays
|Hole_ID
|Zone
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Int (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|High Au (ppb)
|SN22-318
|FMN
|no significant assay
|92
|SN22-319
|FMN
|184.90
|185.98
|1.08
|0.27
|2.70
|268
|SN22-325
|FMN
|88.00
|89.15
|1.15
|0.45
|7.79
|446
|SN22-326
|FMN
|159.00
|161
|2.00
|0.54
|10.80
|538
|and
|173.00
|175.00
|2.00
|0.26
|3.61
|264
|SN22-327
|FMN
|no significant assay
|48
|SN22-328
|FMN
|no significant assay
|38
|SN22-329
|FMN
|54.00
|56.00
|2.00
|0.64
|1.33
|644
|SN22-330
|FMN
|no significant assay
|128
|SN22-331
|FMN
|no significant assay
|69
|SN22-332
|FMN
|no significant assay
|79
Shovelnose: FMN Plan Map is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e21146f9-4df3-436a-9acf-b7b1cc2c7b83