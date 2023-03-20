Anzeige
Montag, 20.03.2023
Aktie der Woche! Pennystock mit "Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft"-News!
WKN: A2PJN6 ISIN: US05352A1007 Ticker-Symbol: AVG 
Tradegate
16.03.23
16:28 Uhr
19,638 Euro
+0,170
+0,87 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
20.03.2023 | 15:14
58 Leser
Podcast: Associate-Centric with Noël France; Vice President, DE&I of Avantor

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / Avantor
Avantor, Monday, March 20, 2023, Press release picture

e036. Associate-centric with Noël France

One of the things I love most about the community of DE&I professionals is the best practice sharing. Learning from each other is so valuable and I always take the opportunity to share with others when offered.

I was just on the Including You podcast with @AmyCWaninger. We talked about how my organization is building a more inclusive culture through our Associate Centric Teams (ERGs) and using feedback to supplement data on setting direction for DEI strategy.

Listen here

Noël France (she/her) is the Vice President, DE&I of Avantor. A Fortune 500 company, Avantor is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor employs 14,500+ employees globally.

And check out the podcast episode: https://lnkd.in/gM3hGG5F

To learn more about Avantor's commitments to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, click here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Avantor on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Avantor
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/avantor
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Avantor

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744656/Podcast-Associate-Centric-with-Nol-France-Vice-President-DEI-of-Avantor

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
