Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, March 20
Capita plc
(the "Company")
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a) Name
|Scott Hill
|2 Reason for the notification
|a) Position/status
|Chief People Officer, Capita plc
|b) Initial notification
/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a) Name
|Capita plc
|b) LEI
|CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
|4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
|Identification code
|GB00B23K0M20
|b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares on exercise of nil cost share options and retention of all shares
|c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Acquisition of shares on exercise of options:
Exercise of options granted under the Capita plc Long-Term Incentive Plan on 21 March 2019, which vested on 21 March 2022, exercisable within 12 months from date of vesting
|£nil
|3,329
|Shares sold to cover income tax and NI arising on the exercise of options
|36.58 pence
|1,568
|Shares retained after exercise
|£nil
|1,761
|d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£nil
|3,329 options exercised
|Shares sold to cover income tax and NI arising on the exercise of options
|36.58 pence
|1,568
|Shares retained after exercise
|£nil
|1,761
|e) Date of transaction
|17 March 2023
|f) Place of transaction
|Outside of a trading venue (exercise of share options)
London Stock Exchange for sell of shares to cover income tax and NI