Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Scott Hill

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief People Officer, Capita plc

b) Initial notification

/Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Capita plc

b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

Identification code GB00B23K0M20

b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares on exercise of nil cost share options and retention of all shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Acquisition of shares on exercise of options:

Exercise of options granted under the Capita plc Long-Term Incentive Plan on 21 March 2019, which vested on 21 March 2022, exercisable within 12 months from date of vesting £nil 3,329

Shares sold to cover income tax and NI arising on the exercise of options 36.58 pence 1,568

Shares retained after exercise £nil 1,761

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume



e) Date of transaction 17 March 2023