Medcaw Investments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

16thMarch 2023

Medcaw Investments Plc - 13078596

("Medcaw Investments" or the "Company")

Directors Dealing

Medcaw Investments Plc (LSE:MCI), a special purpose acquisition vehicle, announces that it has received notification that Marcus Yeoman, Non-executive Director, has acquired a total of 95,908 shares in the Company in the following transactions.

Date Shares acquired Price per share 14 March 2023 25,000 2.95p 16 March 2023 35,816 3.49p 16 March 2023 25,062 3.99p 16 March 2023 10,030 4.985p

Following the transactions, Marcus Yeoman is interested in 126,808 shares representing 0.74% of the Company's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation. The persons who arranged the release of this information are the Directors of the Company.

Enquiries:

Medcaw Investments Plc +44 (0)203 918 8797

Sarah Cope, Executive Chairperson

Zeus Capital Limited +44 (0) 203 829 5000

Alexandra Campbell-Harris