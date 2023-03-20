Medcaw Investments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, March 20
16thMarch 2023
Medcaw Investments Plc - 13078596
("Medcaw Investments" or the "Company")
Directors Dealing
Medcaw Investments Plc (LSE:MCI), a special purpose acquisition vehicle, announces that it has received notification that Marcus Yeoman, Non-executive Director, has acquired a total of 95,908 shares in the Company in the following transactions.
|Date
|Shares acquired
|Price per share
|14 March 2023
|25,000
|2.95p
|16 March 2023
|35,816
|3.49p
|16 March 2023
|25,062
|3.99p
|16 March 2023
|10,030
|4.985p
Following the transactions, Marcus Yeoman is interested in 126,808 shares representing 0.74% of the Company's issued share capital.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation. The persons who arranged the release of this information are the Directors of the Company.
*** ENDS ***
Enquiries:
Medcaw Investments Plc +44 (0)203 918 8797
Sarah Cope, Executive Chairperson
Zeus Capital Limited +44 (0) 203 829 5000
Alexandra Campbell-Harris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
|a)
|Name
|Marcus Yeoman
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Medcaw Investments plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800UTM4MRTZHJ8C21
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1 pence each
GB00BM8SQP62
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
95,908
£3,487.45
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|14th to 16th March 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AIM