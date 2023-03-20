Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche! Pennystock mit "Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft"-News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D4AU ISIN: GB00BM8SQP62 Ticker-Symbol: U09 
Frankfurt
20.03.23
09:15 Uhr
0,045 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDCAW INVESTMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDCAW INVESTMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.03.2023 | 15:30
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medcaw Investments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Medcaw Investments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 20

16thMarch 2023

Medcaw Investments Plc - 13078596
("Medcaw Investments" or the "Company")

Directors Dealing

Medcaw Investments Plc (LSE:MCI), a special purpose acquisition vehicle, announces that it has received notification that Marcus Yeoman, Non-executive Director, has acquired a total of 95,908 shares in the Company in the following transactions.

DateShares acquiredPrice per share
14 March 202325,0002.95p
16 March 202335,8163.49p
16 March 202325,0623.99p
16 March 202310,0304.985p

Following the transactions, Marcus Yeoman is interested in 126,808 shares representing 0.74% of the Company's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation. The persons who arranged the release of this information are the Directors of the Company.

*** ENDS ***

Enquiries:

Medcaw Investments Plc +44 (0)203 918 8797

Sarah Cope, Executive Chairperson

Zeus Capital Limited +44 (0) 203 829 5000

Alexandra Campbell-Harris

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
a)NameMarcus Yeoman
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMedcaw Investments plc
b)LEI213800UTM4MRTZHJ8C21
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1 pence each


GB00BM8SQP62
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
2.95p25,000
3.49p
3.99p
4.985p		35,816
25,062
10,030
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
95,908
£3,487.45
e)Date of the transaction14th to 16th March 2023
f)Place of the transactionAIM
Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.