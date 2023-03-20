Germany's Bosch has developed an air-source heat pump that uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant. It can produce between 3.9 kW and 6.7 kW of heat, and domestic hot water to a temperature of up to 75 C. It says the heat pump can be paired with rooftop solar to maximize self-consumption.Bosch has joined other heat pump manufacturers in releasing an air-source heat pump that uses R290 as the refrigerant. It unveiled the new solution at the the ISH trade show last week in Frankfurt, Germany. The Compress 6800i AW heat pump is designed for retrofit installations and new buildings, both for single ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...