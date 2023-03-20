Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche! Pennystock mit "Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft"-News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894983 ISIN: HK0992009065 Ticker-Symbol: LHL 
Tradegate
20.03.23
16:55 Uhr
0,861 Euro
-0,022
-2,47 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
LENOVO GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENOVO GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8550,86517:19
0,8520,86317:20
ACCESSWIRE
20.03.2023 | 16:50
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lenovo Supports NGOs in Response to Earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria

Originally published on February 10, 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / As the devastation of the recent earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria unfold, the company understands its responsibility to contribute to the response. Lenovo is providing essential resources for those in need by supporting Mercy Corps, Wine To Water, and the Turkish Red Crescent.

By supporting Mercy Corps, Lenovo is supporting the delivery of shelter materials and other emergency supplies to more than 96 camps for displaced people in Syria. The Turkish Red Crescent is providing food, tents, blankets, emergency blood supply, and more to those in Türkiye.

Lenovo's major partner, Wine To Water, is engaged in efforts to provide access to clean water for individuals across both countries, due to the major damage to the infrastructure.

Lenovo invites its stakeholders to join them in this response by supporting organizations providing aid. Lenovo's employees have already raised thousands of dollars in response to this disaster, matched 1:1 by Lenovo through the company's employee matching gift benefit.

Learn more about Lenovo's philanthropic efforts at www.LenovoFoundation.com.

Lenovo, Monday, March 20, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Lenovo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Lenovo
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lenovo
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Lenovo

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744677/Lenovo-Supports-NGOs-in-Response-to-Earthquakes-in-Trkiye-and-Syria

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.