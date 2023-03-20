Lenovo Supports NGOs in Response to Earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria

Originally published on February 10, 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / As the devastation of the recent earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria unfold, the company understands its responsibility to contribute to the response. Lenovo is providing essential resources for those in need by supporting Mercy Corps , Wine To Water , and the Turkish Red Crescent .

By supporting Mercy Corps, Lenovo is supporting the delivery of shelter materials and other emergency supplies to more than 96 camps for displaced people in Syria. The Turkish Red Crescent is providing food, tents, blankets, emergency blood supply, and more to those in Türkiye.

Lenovo's major partner, Wine To Water, is engaged in efforts to provide access to clean water for individuals across both countries, due to the major damage to the infrastructure.

Lenovo invites its stakeholders to join them in this response by supporting organizations providing aid. Lenovo's employees have already raised thousands of dollars in response to this disaster, matched 1:1 by Lenovo through the company's employee matching gift benefit.

Learn more about Lenovo's philanthropic efforts at www.LenovoFoundation.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Lenovo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Lenovo

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lenovo

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Lenovo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/744677/Lenovo-Supports-NGOs-in-Response-to-Earthquakes-in-Trkiye-and-Syria