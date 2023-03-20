Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2023) - Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) ("Canlan" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Chad Mahabir as the Company's new Vice President of Technology.

Chad's most recent experience was with Freshbooks where he served as the Director of Global IT Services and previously, he worked with IMAX and Royal Bank of Canada.

Chad has a proven track record of delivering technical innovation and transformation, with more than 20 years of experience working on projects that add value to organizations based on business goals, needs, market opportunities and an ever-changing competitive landscape.

"We are very excited to add Chad to the Canlan executive team," said Joey St-Aubin, Canlan's President and CEO. "His breadth of experience and drive for innovation through collaborative partnerships and harnessing the power of skilled team members, will be a strong catalyst to help push us forward in our digital transformation initiatives throughout the company, with the intended results of bringing about further operational efficiencies and improved customer experiences."

About Canlan

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is the North American leader in the development, operations and ownership of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. We are amongst the largest private sector owners and operators of recreation facilities in North America and currently own, lease and/or manage 17 facilities in Canada and the United States with 49 ice surfaces, as well as five indoor soccer fields, and 20 sport, volleyball, and basketball courts. To learn more about Canlan please visit www.canlansports.com.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ICE."

Caution concerning forward-looking statements.

Certain statements in this News Release may constitute 'forward-looking' statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this News Release, such statements may use such words as 'may', 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'plan' and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this News Release. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying such forward-looking statements are the effects of, as well as changes in: international, national and local business and economic conditions; political or economic instability in the Corporation's markets; competition; legislation and governmental regulation; and accounting policies and practices. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

