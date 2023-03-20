ACWA Power says it will develop three PV projects in Tashkent and Samarkand, Uzbekistan. It will also install storage capacity in Tashkent, Bukhara and Samarkand.Saudi Arabian energy giant ACWA Power says it has secured several power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 1.4 GW of solar power and 1.5 GWh of storage capacity from Uzbekistan's Joint-Stock Company (JSC) National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan (NEGU) and the country's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade. The solar capacity will be distributed across three PV projects in Tashkent and Samarkand. The storage capacity will be installed ...

