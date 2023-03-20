The latest edition of Solar Solutions, the largest solar trade show in the Netherlands, showed that the Dutch PV market is set to stabilize in terms of volumes, while preparing to integrate more heat pumps and storage. The solar sector is asking to move away from net metering to create a more resilient distributed-generation PV market.The Solar Solutions trade show in Amsterdam last week offered the same dynamic landscape of the previous editions, with growth in numbers and quality. "The event covered a surface of 21.000 m2 and saw the participation of more than 300 exhibitors and 17.258 visitors," ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...