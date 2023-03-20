Hollywall Entertainment Inc.: Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. forms new Technology Division

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / Hollywall Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:HWAL), a telecommunication, infrastructure, media, technology, broadcasting and entertainment company, announces it has formed a new technology Division, and intends to invest into and acquire operating companies in the AI, Data Center, Blockchain, NFT, Crypto, IOT, and Fintech Industries.

Through the new technology division HWAL, www.hollywall.com intends to complete the development of several proprietary networks that will incorporate Blockchain, AI, Non Fungible Technology, (NFT), cryptocurrencies and tokenomics into the development of the digital networks and marketplace platforms.

Going forward, HWAL looks to launch a new global NFT marketplace for music, film, books, and software games to increase their venue and capitalize on the growing NFT space. https://hollywall.com/hollywall-nft/

The global AI market size is projected to grow from USD 387.45 billion in 2022 to USD 1394.30 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 20.1% in the forecast period. Growing investment in AI technology by enterprises of all sizes across industries to garner momentum in the next several years. Fortune Business Insights published this information in its recent report, titled "Artificial Intelligence Market Forecast, 2022-2029." As per the report, the global market size was USD 328.34 billion in 2021.

The Data Center Market report states . "The data center market size is estimated to grow by USD 615.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.98% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for data centers in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and the MEA. The significant increase in the adoption of cloud services by enterprises across industries in countries such as the US and Canada will facilitate the data center market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The global non-fungible token market size is expected to reach USD 211.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for digital art worldwide is one of the major factors driving the NFT (non-fungible token) market growth. Digital art is defined as the art that is displayed or created using digital technologies.

The growing use of cryptocurrency globally is also anticipated to drive the growth of the market. This is because cryptocurrency is used by people to purchase digital assets. According to CoinMarketCap, as of February 2022, the total global capitalization of cryptocurrency is USD 1.76 trillion, making it equivalent to the world's 8th largest economy.

Fintech is rapidly reaching new heights as consumers continue to switch over from traditional in-person banking and embrace new solutions such as e-wallets, mobile banking, and cryptocurrency. In fact, in just one year, the fintech market grew from an estimated $105.41 billion in 2021 to $131.95 billion in 2022, as stated by Market Data Forecast. By 2026, this fintech industry is projected to grow to $324 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.18%.

About Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.

Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (OTC:HWAL) is a telecommunications, infrastructure, technology, media, entertainment and broadcasting company.

Learn more at www.hollywall.co ? m. ?

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of? Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and, as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company's actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.

Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.

202-827-2220

info@hollywall.com

SOURCE: Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.

