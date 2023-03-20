Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of Air Liquide (Paris:AI) will be held in Paris on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 3 p.m., on first notice, in the Palais des Congrès, 2, place de la Porte Maillot, 75017 Paris, France.

The draft resolutions, approved by Air Liquide's Board of Directors on February 15, 2023 and to be submitted to the Shareholders' General Meeting, as well as all the information concerning the Meeting are available on the Group's website, 2023 General Meeting section.

The notice of Meeting published on March 20, 2023 in the French legal gazette BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) and JAL (Journal d'Annonces Légales) is also available on the Group's website, in the 2023 General Meeting section. The invitation to the Meeting documents will be sent to all Shareholders of the Company, by mail or electronically for those having opted for the electronic invitation. These documents include the voting form, the agenda of the Meeting, the resolutions which will be submitted to the vote of Shareholders with a presentation of the objectives of each resolution and practical information for attending, voting and exercising Shareholders' rights.

The General Meeting will provide the opportunity to present the Group's strategy and its development prospects as well as to participate in the corporate life. The course of the Meeting will be as follows:

Financial and extra-financial performance 2022 Results

Strategic Overview

Strategy, environmental and societal advances, 2023 outlook

Composition and work of the Board of Directors and Committees, remuneration of corporate officers

Statutory Auditors' Reports

Exchanges with the audience

Vote on resolutions

Benoît Potier, Chairman of the Board of Directors and François Jackow, Chief Executive Officer, will be there to tell you more about the future of your Group.

All Shareholders are invited to vote either by attending the General Meeting in person or by proxy, or by voting by correspondence, or on line. That process might be carried out:

by sending the voting form back, so that it reaches the Company by no later than midnight, Paris time, on Saturday, April 29, 2023

by voting by Internet, prior to the General Meeting. The voting website will be open from Tuesday, April 4, 2023 to Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 3 p.m., Paris time. Detailed instructions on how to connect to this website are provided in the invitation to the Meeting documents sent to Shareholders.

Air Liquide values the participation of each Shareholder.

The preparatory documents of this Meeting will also be kept at disposal of the Shareholders at Shareholder Services Department, 75, quai d'Orsay, 75007 Paris, France, and published on the Group's website, 2023 General Meeting section, according to legal and regulatory applicable requirements.

The General Meeting will be webcast live, in French with simultaneous English translation, and a recorded version will be available on the Group's website. It will also be available online for people with hearing impairment.

Agenda of the Combined General Meeting of May 3, 2023

Ordinary General Meeting

Approval of the Company financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022

Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022

Appropriation of 2022 earnings; setting of the dividend

Authorization granted to the Board of Directors for a period of 18 months to allow the Company to trade in its own shares

Appointment of Ms Catherine Guillouard as Company Director

Appointment of Ms Christina Law as Company Director

Appointment of Mr Alexis Perakis-Valat as Company Director

Appointment of Mr Michael H. Thaman as Company Director

Ratification of the temporary appointment of Ms Monica de Virgiliis as Company Director

Statutory Auditors' Special Report on agreements covered by the articles L. 225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code

Approval of the components of the remuneration paid during or awarded in respect of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 to Mr Benoît Potier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, for the period from January 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022

Approval of the components of the remuneration paid during or awarded in respect of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 to Mr François Jackow, Chief Executive Officer, for the period from June 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022

Approval of the components of the remuneration paid during or awarded in respect of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 to Mr Benoît Potier, Chairman of the Board of Directors, for the period from June 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022

Approval of information relating to the remuneration of corporate officers stated in article L. 22-10-9-I of the French Commercial Code

Approval of the remuneration policy for the Chief Executive Officer

Approval of the remuneration policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors

Approval of the remuneration policy applicable to Directors

Extraordinary General Meeting

Authorization granted to the Board of Directors for a period of 24 months to reduce the share capital by cancellation of treasury shares

Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors for a period of 26 months to increase the share capital via the issuance of ordinary shares or marketable securities giving access, immediately and/or in the future, to the Company's share capital with retention of preferential subscription rights for Shareholders for a maximum nominal amount of 470 million euros

Authorization granted to the Board of Directors for a period of 26 months to increase, in the event of oversubscription, the issuance amount of shares or marketable securities

Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors for a period of 26 months to perform share capital increases, with cancellation of preferential subscription rights, reserved for members of a company or group savings plan

Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors for a period of 18 months to perform share capital increases, with cancellation of preferential subscription rights, reserved for a category of beneficiaries

Ordinary General Meeting

Powers for formalities

Air Liquide share ownership (as of December 31, 2022)

35% of the capital held by individual Shareholders

of the capital held by individual Shareholders 51% of the capital held by foreign institutional investors

of the capital held by foreign institutional investors 14% of the capital held by French institutional investors

UPCOMING DATES

2023 First quarter revenue:

Wednesday, April 27, 2023

Combined General Meeting:

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Dividend ex date*:

Monday, May 15, 2023

Dividend payment date*:

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

* subject to the necessary approvals at the Combined General Meeting of May 3, 2023

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 73 countries with approximately 67,100 employees and serves more than 3.9 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide's strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group benefits from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition-particularly with hydrogen-and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 29.9 billion euros in 2022. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.

