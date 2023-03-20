Bitcoin Association for BSV: 'The Bitcoin Letters' Book Reveals the Silver Lining of Blockchain Technology Amidst Cryptocurrency Controversies

ZUG, Switzerland, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryan Daugherty, Global Public Policy Director for the Bitcoin Association for BSV and esteemed blockchain expert, has just launched his insightful Book, 'The Bitcoin Letters.' This book provides a comprehensive analysis of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, emphasizing the game-changing capabilities of blockchain despite the ongoing controversies surrounding digital currencies.

As scepticism and regulatory scrutiny surrounding cryptocurrencies continue to grow, 'The Bitcoin Letters' serves as a vital resource for understanding the foundational technology that powers them - blockchain. The book delivers a real view of the crypto industry while illustrating the wide-ranging possibilities that blockchain technology presents beyond the financial realm.

In 'The Bitcoin Letters,' Daugherty shares correspondence with Elon Musk, NYS Governor Kathy Hochul, and SEC Chair Gary Gensler, uncovering the critical discussions that influence the future of blockchain technology. These letters address the most pressing concerns associated with cryptocurrencies and stress the importance of leveraging blockchain's potential to drive innovation and growth in multiple industries.

"Blockchain technology is the silver lining amidst the cryptocurrency debate," said Bryan Daugherty. "'The Bitcoin Letters offers a straightforward explanation of Bitcoin and its impact on our growing data economy. It is an excellent tool for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, professionals and novices seeking to harness the power of blockchain technology to drive innovation and growth."

Don't miss the opportunity to explore the revolutionary potential of blockchain technology with 'The Bitcoin Letters.'

The Book is now available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle editions. For a fully immersive Web3/BSV experience, purchase the book on ImmutableBooks.com.

About Bitcoin Association for BSV

Bitcoin Association is a non-profit association (Verein) in Switzerland and the global industry organization which advances Bitcoin SV (BSV). It brings together enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem. The Association supports Bitcoin SV as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and massive scaling roadmap to becoming the world's new money and global blockchain for enterprise. The organization seeks to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while encouraging digital currency and blockchain innovation.

About the Author Bryan Daugherty

Bryan Daugherty is an accomplished digital transformation specialist with over two decades of experience in enterprise-grade technologies. Bryan is the Global Public Policy Director for an educative, non-profit trade association. He advises policymakers in over 30 countries, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of blockchain policy globally. Bryan's expertise includes Blockchain Information Security, Cybersecurity, Enterprise Blockchain Integration & Implementation, and Commercial Blockchain Application Development.

