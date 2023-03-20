GaN Systems Unveils Revolutionary New GaN-Based 800V On-Board Charger Reference Design

GaN OBC Changes the Game for EV Automotive Applications

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / APEC - GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, today announced at APEC 2023 a new GaN-based 11kW/800V On-Board Charger (OBC) reference design that delivers 36% higher power density and up to 15% lower Bill of Materials (BOM) cost compared to silicon carbide (SiC) transistors.

Utilizing GaN transistors in an 800V OBC is a revolutionary innovation that sets this 11kW/800V solution apart from competitors. Delivering remarkable power density and a lower BOM cost, the OBC combines a three-level flying capacitor topology for a bridgeless totem-pole PFC structure and dual active bridge in the AC/DC and DC/DC, respectively. The GaN transistors, in the three-level topology with superior switching performance, reduce the transistor voltage stress to half and allow the economical 650V GaN to be used in this and many other 800V applications.

Key Features of the OBC design

36% higher power density compared to silicon carbide

AC/DC stage peak efficiency>99%, DC/DC stage peak efficiency>98.5%

Smaller total semiconductor power loss

Minimized gate ringing, lower noise, and ringing during switching transitions

Improved thermal performance by employing an IMS interface

GaN power semiconductors increase the efficiency of the OBC by reducing switching losses and power dissipation during operation. This improved efficiency reduces power losses during EV charging, making the OBC significantly more energy-efficient and cost-effective. For instance, the solution's higher efficiency reduces the complexity and cost of the cooling system design. The compact and highly efficient design helps reduce the overall size and weight of the OBC, freeing up space and weight that can be allocated to other areas of the EV design.

"The GaN-powered 800V on-board charger reference design is a major advance that will accelerate GaN adoption in the automotive sector," said Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems. "Our new cutting-edge design delivers extraordinary gains in efficiency, power density, cost, thermals, and CO2 footprint reduction to deliver a game-changing solution for our automotive customers."

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors, with the most extensive transistor portfolio that uniquely addresses the needs of today's most demanding industries, including consumer electronics, data center servers, power supplies, renewable energy systems, industrial motors, and automotive electronics. As an industry-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes designing smaller, lower-cost, more efficient power systems possible. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the transistor performance rules, GaN Systems enables power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world.

