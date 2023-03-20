Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET) announces that on 20 March 2023 it made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the French financial market regulator) the 2022 Universal Registration Document (URD), under number D.23-0115. This Universal Registration Document includes the annual financial report as at 31 December 2022, the Board of Directors' corporate governance report, the description of the share buyback programme and the non-financial performance statement.

This document in French is available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and can be consulted and downloaded from the company's website (www.getlinkgroup.com). It is also available on the AMF website www.amf-france.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005574/en/

Contacts:

Getlink Contacts

For UK media enquiriescontact

John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491

Email: press@getlinkgroup.com

For other media enquiries contact

Anne-Sophie de Faucigny on +33 (0)6 4601 5286

Romain Dufour on +33(0)6 2000 3138

For investor enquiries contact:

Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749

Email: Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com

Virginie Rousseau on +33 (0)6 7741 0339