Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2023) - Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) (OTCQB: EQMEF) (the "Company" or "Equity Metals") has granted incentive stock options to various directors, officers and consultants to purchase 2,975,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share, exercisable for a period of five years. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of Equity Metals' stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Equity Metals Corporation

Equity Metals Corporation is a Manex Resource Group Company. Manex provides exploration, administration, and corporate development services for Equity Metals' two major mineral properties, the Silver Queen Au-Ag-Zn-Cu project, located in central B.C., and the Monument Diamond project, located in Lac De Gras, NWT. The Company owns a 100% interest, with no underlying royalty, in the Silver Queen project, located along the Skeena Arch in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The property hosts high-grade, precious- and base-metal veins related to a buried porphyry system, which has been only partially delineated. The Company also has a controlling JV interest in the Monument Diamond project, NWT, strategically located in the Lac De Gras district within 40 km of both the Ekati and Diavik diamond mines. The project owners are Equity Metals Corporation (57.49%), Chris and Jeanne Jennings (22.11%); and Archon Minerals Ltd. (20.4%). Equity Metals is the operator of the project.

The Company also has royalty and working interests in other Canadian properties, which are being evaluated further to determine their value to the Company.

For further information, visit the website at www.equitymetalscorporation.com or contact us at 604.641.2759 or by email at ir@mnxltd.com.

