Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, March 20
|Strategic Equity Capital plc
|TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
|Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company") today purchased 14,791 of its own Ordinary shares at a price of 290.00 pence per share, to be held in treasury.
|Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital is 63,529,206 Ordinary shares, of which 12,917,504 Ordinary shares held in treasury. For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure 50,611,702 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.
|Juniper Partners Limited
|Company Secretary
|Enquiries: 0131 378 0500
|20 March 2023