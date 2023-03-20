Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche! Pennystock mit "Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft"-News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JKVH ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 Ticker-Symbol: 8AK 
München
20.03.23
08:00 Uhr
23,635 Euro
-0,875
-3,57 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ALKERMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALKERMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,53025,03020:09
24,52025,02020:08
ACCESSWIRE
20.03.2023 | 18:38
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alkermes: Dr. Kevin Simon Shares Insights in Implicit Bias and Cultural Stigma

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / Alkermes

Alkermes, Monday, March 20, 2023, Press release picture

Last month, Alkermes' Mosaic employee resource group hosted a conversation with Dr. Kevin M. Simon, a double-board certified psychiatrist who specializes in mental health and addiction. Dr. Simon serves as the City of Boston's first-ever Chief Behavioral Health Officer and is an attending psychiatrist at Boston Children's Hospital, as well as a current instructor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and a Commonwealth Fund Fellow in Health Policy at Harvard University.

Dr. Simon shared insights related to implicit bias and cultural stigma surrounding mental health in minority communities, how allies can support efforts related to diversity, inclusion and belonging and discussed the less-publicized mental health challenges that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. faced throughout his life.

We thank Dr. Simon for this timely and important discussion as we continue to work to help end the persistent stigma surrounding mental health.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Alkermes
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alkermes
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744711/Dr-Kevin-Simon-Shares-Insights-in-Implicit-Bias-and-Cultural-Stigma

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.