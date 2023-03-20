Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti's Small-Cap Virtual March Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day March Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, March 22-23, 2023. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.

Virtual Agenda - Wednesday, March 22nd - All Times EDT Click on Company Name to Open Link to Zoom Meeting 8:30-9:00 ATN International (ATNI) ****** UFP Technologies (UFPT) GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Kforce Inc (KFRC) ****** 9:15-9:45 ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) Graham Corporation (GHM) Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) UNIFI (UFI) Unisys Corporation (UIS) Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) 10:00-10:30 Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) Tecnoglass (TGLS) Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Turning Point Brands (TPB) Appreciate Holdings, Inc. (SFR) Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK) 10:45-11:15 ****** CSW Industrials (CSWI) ****** Hillenbrand (HI) Charles River Associates (CRAI) Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) 11:30-12:00 PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) AAON, Inc. (AAON) PetMed Express (PETS) EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) ICF (ICFI) Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) 12:15-12:45 Sanmina Corporation (SANM) AZZ Inc (AZZ) Mainz Biomed (MYNZ) Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) IDT Corporation (IDT) Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) 1:00-1:30 American Software (AMSWA) Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) SPX Technologies (SPXC) Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Ashford Inc. (AINC) 1:45-2:15 Dave Inc. (DAVE) Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) ****** Global Industrial Company (GIC) ****** 2:30-3:00 ****** Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Tactile Medical (TCMD) Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Terran Orbital (LLAP) Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) 3:15-3:45 InterDigital (IDCC) Alamo Group Inc (ALG) Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) The Arena Group (AREN) NV5 (NVEE) Matthews International (MATW) 4:00-4:30 ****** Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Acutus Medical (AFIB) Universal Electronics (UEIC) Resources Connection (RGP) Oportun Financial Corp. (OPRT) Virtual Agenda - Thursday, March 23rd - All Times EDT Click on Company Name to Open Link to Zoom Meeting 9:15-9:45 Vishay Precision Group (VPG) ****** Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) CTG (CTG) Genie Energy (GNE) 10:00-10:30 inTest Corporation (INTT) ****** Anebulo Pharma (ANEB) Matrix Service Company (MTRX) Brady Corporation (BRC) UFG Insurance (UFCS) 10:45-11:15 ePlus inc. (PLUS) ****** Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) 11:30-12:00 ****** Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) CPSI (CPSI) Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR) CTS Corporation (CTS) MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) 12:15-12:45 HeartCore (HTCR) Tennant Company (TNC) ****** Richardson Electronic Ltd (RELL) Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) 1:00-1:30 Bitfarms (BITF) Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) ****** Mistras Group (MG) Blue Sky Uranium (BSK) 1:45-2:15 CSG (CSGS) ARCOSA, Inc. (ACA) VolitionRx Ltd (VNRX) Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) ****** McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 2:30-3:00 Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) North American Construction (NOA) Varex Imaging (VREX) La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) 3:15-3:45 Benchmark (BHE) IES Holdings, Inc. (IESC) Simulations Plus (SLP) PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW) ****** Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) 1x1s Only 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) ABM Industries (ABM) ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) Comtech (CMTL) CoreCard (CCRD) Deluxe (DLX) Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI) GATX Corporation (GATX) Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) HNI Corporation (HNI) 1x1s Only Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN) Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) LSI Industries (LYTS) MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Quanex Building Products (NX) Surmodics (SRDX) TimkenSteel (TMST) UFP Industries (UFPI) VSE Corporation (VSEC)

About Sidoti

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro-Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro-Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading institutional managers. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro-Cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.

CONTACT

Sidoti Events Team

212-453-7031

conference@sidoti.com

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/744034/Sidotis-Small-Cap-Virtual-March-Conference