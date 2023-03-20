Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Study results

New clinical study demonstrates Medacta's MySpine accuracy in screw replacement during spine revision surgery



20.03.2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST





MEDIA RELEASE CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 20 March 2023 - Medacta Group SA ("Medacta", SIX:MOVE), a Swiss company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgeries, announces the publication of a new retrospective landmark study highlighting the positive clinical outcomes of the award-winning MySpine ®, a complete system of personalized 3D interactive preoperative planning and patient-matched 3D printed screw placement guides, applied to spine revision cases. "Placement of pedicle screws in the previously operated patient's spine can be extremely challenging even for highly experienced surgeons, due to the loss of anatomical landmarks and the presence of a fusion mass. MySpine appears to be effective and safe for pedicle screw placement, not only for primary but also for revision surgeries, without the costs, training, and radiation exposure associated with navigation and robotics," says Professor C. Faldini, M.D., IRCCS Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Bologna, Italy. The results of the study "Accuracy of Patient-Specific 3D-Printed Guides for Pedicle Screw Insertion in Spine Revision Surgery: Results of a Retrospective Study," published by Professor C. Faldini, M.D., show how the MySpine system provided safe screw placement in all locations of the spine, with an accuracy exceeding 94%. The MySpine guides are manufactured based on a preoperative low-dose CT scan, with an X-ray dose up to 80 times lower than that reported with the use of the O-arm1, a technology generally used in navigation procedures, with benefits for the patient's well-being. In primary cases, the accuracy of the pedicle screw in a safe position obtained by means of the MySpine technology may be as high as 100%1,2,3,4.The MySpine platform offers enabling solutions for cervical, thoracolumbar, and sacroiliac cases. MySpine is part of the MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem , Medacta's advanced network of digital solutions designed to improve patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency. Together with a comprehensive spine implant and instrument portfolio, MySolutions empowers Medacta's holistic approach to personalized medicine, bringing value at every step throughout the entire patient journey. MySpine is also supported by the comprehensive, tailored educational offering provided by the M.O.R.E. Institute . With Medacta, the surgeon is never alone. Medacta will showcase the MySpine Platform at the IMAST Congress on 22-24 March, booth number 20. Discover more about the MySpine Platform and Medacta's spine portfolio . [1] Lamartina et al. Adolescent idiopathic scoliosis surgery with patient-specific screw placement-guide Eur Spine J. 2014 Dec;23(12). MySPINE VIDEO CASE / REDUCED DOSE RADIATION

[2] Lamartina et al. Pedicle screw placement accuracy in thoracic and lumbar spinal surgery with a patient-matched targeting guide: a cadaveric study. Eur Spine J. 2015 Nov;24(7). MySPINE ACCURACY VS FREE HAND

[3] Putzier et al. A New Navigational Tool for Pedicle Screw Placement in Patients with Severe scoliosis: A Pilot Study to Prove Feasibility, Accuracy, and Identify Operative Challenges. J Spinal Disord Tech. 2014 MySPINE PILOT STUDY

[4] Accuracy assessment of pedicle screw insertion with patient specific 3D-printed guides through superimpose CT-analysis in thoracolumbar spinal deformity surgery J Cool, J van Schuppen, M A de Boer, B J van Royen Contact?

