Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche! Pennystock mit "Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft"-News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEQV ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Ticker-Symbol: IRES 
Frankfurt
20.03.23
08:13 Uhr
0,880 Euro
-0,119
-11,91 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8941,04420:16
Dow Jones News
20.03.2023 | 19:31
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Director/PDMR Shareholding 20-March-2023 / 18:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name      BRIAN FAGAN 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/   CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER 
       status 
       Initial    INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name      IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
b)      LEI      635400EOPACLULRENY18 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of 
       the financial 
       instrument,  ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH 
a)      type of 
       instrument   IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
       Identification 
       code 
               Grant of a conditional award of 358,586 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each to be issued in 
       Nature of the accordance with the Irish Residential properties REIT PLC 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan 
b)      transaction  (as amended in 2015). Vesting of the LTIP award is strictly subject to satisfactory 
               attainment of stretching performance metrics over the THREE-YEAR performance periods to 
               year-end 2025 in accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy 
 
               Price(s)   Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares 
c)      Price(s) and 
       volume(s)   EUR0.99     358,586

Aggregated

information

d) - N/A - single transaction

Aggregated

volume

- Price

Date of the 15 MARCH 2023

e) transaction

Place of

f) the EURONEXT DUBLIN

transaction

Additional NONE

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name      MARGARET SWEENEY 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/   CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 
       status 
       Initial    INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name      IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
b)      LEI      635400EOPACLULRENY18 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of 
       the financial 
       instrument,  ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH 
a)      type of 
       instrument   IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
       Identification 
       code 
               Grant of a conditional award of 750,000 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each to be issued in 
       Nature of the accordance with the Irish Residential properties REIT PLC 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan 
b)      transaction  (as amended in 2015). Vesting of the LTIP award is strictly subject to satisfactory 
               attainment of stretching performance metrics over the THREE-YEAR performance periods to 
               year-end 2025 in accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy 
 
               Price(s)   Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares 
c)      Price(s) and 
       volume(s)   EUR0.99     750,000

Aggregated

information

d) - N/A - single transaction

Aggregated

volume

- Price

Date of the 15 MARCH 2023

e) transaction

Place of

f) the EURONEXT DUBLIN

transaction

Additional NONE

g) Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 231200 
EQS News ID:  1587273 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1587273&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2023 14:00 ET (18:00 GMT)

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.