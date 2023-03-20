American Airlines: Leading the Way With Women in Aviation

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / American Airlines hired the first female graduates from the American Airlines Cadet Academy to join the mainline flight deck as first officers at the 2023 Women in Aviation International Conference. In addition to this special milestone, American extended 52 pilot job offers at the conference - the only mainline airline carrier to do so.

The American Airlines Cadet Academy, which celebrates its five-year anniversary in July, provides a structured platform to eliminate the financial barriers prospective pilots face. The Cadet Academy supports the growth of American's pilot population while creating greater diversity amongst the future and current pilot ranks - with more than 30% of enrolled cadets being female. The Cadet Academy helps close the gap between dreams and an attainable future in aviation for those who didn't know it was possible.

American's commitment to encouraging a positive, inclusive and equitable culture for all team members is unwavering, and American is focused on diversifying the flight deck with the most qualified aviators while investing in the future.

About American Airlines Group

To Care for People on Life's Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from American Airlines on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: American Airlines

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/american-airlines

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: American Airlines

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/744738/Leading-the-Way-With-Women-in-Aviation