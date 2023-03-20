Regulatory News:

Period from March 13 to 17, 2023

(Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 25, 2022)

Consideration Venue Publicis Groupe SA 13/03/2023 FR0000130577 156,545 72.1597 11,296,240.24 XPAR Publicis Groupe SA 13/03/2023 FR0000130577 99,150 72.0129 7,140,079.04 CBOE EU Publicis Groupe SA 13/03/2023 FR0000130577 20,250 72.0082 1,458,166.05 TURQUOISE EUROPE Publicis Groupe SA 14/03/2023 FR0000130577 139,000 72.9340 10,137,826.00 XPAR Publicis Groupe SA 14/03/2023 FR0000130577 27,752 72.4117 2,009,569.50 CBOE EU Publicis Groupe SA 14/03/2023 FR0000130577 TURQUOISE EUROPE Publicis Groupe SA 15/03/2023 FR0000130577 171,000 71.5704 12,238,538.40 XPAR Publicis Groupe SA 15/03/2023 FR0000130577 38,400 71.3171 2,738,576.64 CBOE EU Publicis Groupe SA 15/03/2023 FR0000130577 TURQUOISE EUROPE Publicis Groupe SA 16/03/2023 FR0000130577 168,647 71.6351 12,081,044.71 XPAR Publicis Groupe SA 16/03/2023 FR0000130577 17,834 70.8961 1,264,361.05 CBOE EU Publicis Groupe SA 16/03/2023 FR0000130577 TURQUOISE EUROPE Publicis Groupe SA 17/03/2023 FR0000130577 187,800 70.7904 13,294,437.12 XPAR Publicis Groupe SA 17/03/2023 FR0000130577 CBOE EU Publicis Groupe SA 17/03/2023 FR0000130577 TURQUOISE EUROPE Rounded to four decimal places Total: 1,026,378.00 71.7658 73,658,838.74

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 97,000 professionals.

