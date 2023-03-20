Regulatory News:
Publicis Groupe SA (Paris:PUB):
Period from March 13 to 17, 2023
(Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 25, 2022)
Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA
Name of the Issuer
Identity Code of the Issuer
ISIN
Intermediary Name
Identify Code of the Intermediary
Currency
Publicis Groupe SA
2138004KW8BV57III342
FR0000130577
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG
CGET
EUR
Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:
Name of the Issuer
Day of the
Identity code
Total number of
Daily weighted
Gross
Venue
Publicis Groupe SA
13/03/2023
FR0000130577
156,545
72.1597
11,296,240.24
XPAR
Publicis Groupe SA
13/03/2023
FR0000130577
99,150
72.0129
7,140,079.04
CBOE EU
Publicis Groupe SA
13/03/2023
FR0000130577
20,250
72.0082
1,458,166.05
TURQUOISE EUROPE
Publicis Groupe SA
14/03/2023
FR0000130577
139,000
72.9340
10,137,826.00
XPAR
Publicis Groupe SA
14/03/2023
FR0000130577
27,752
72.4117
2,009,569.50
CBOE EU
Publicis Groupe SA
14/03/2023
FR0000130577
TURQUOISE EUROPE
Publicis Groupe SA
15/03/2023
FR0000130577
171,000
71.5704
12,238,538.40
XPAR
Publicis Groupe SA
15/03/2023
FR0000130577
38,400
71.3171
2,738,576.64
CBOE EU
Publicis Groupe SA
15/03/2023
FR0000130577
TURQUOISE EUROPE
Publicis Groupe SA
16/03/2023
FR0000130577
168,647
71.6351
12,081,044.71
XPAR
Publicis Groupe SA
16/03/2023
FR0000130577
17,834
70.8961
1,264,361.05
CBOE EU
Publicis Groupe SA
16/03/2023
FR0000130577
TURQUOISE EUROPE
Publicis Groupe SA
17/03/2023
FR0000130577
187,800
70.7904
13,294,437.12
XPAR
Publicis Groupe SA
17/03/2023
FR0000130577
CBOE EU
Publicis Groupe SA
17/03/2023
FR0000130577
TURQUOISE EUROPE
Rounded to four decimal places
Total:
1,026,378.00
71.7658
73,658,838.74
A detailed presentation of this information is available on the Publicis Groupe's website:
(https://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/investors-analysts/regulatory-information)
About Publicis Groupe The Power of One
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 97,000 professionals.
Publicis Groupe
Clarisse Fort Hallereau
Corporate Communications
+ 33 (0)1 44 43 78 75
clarisse.forthallereau@publicisgroupe.com
Alessandra Girolami
Investor Relations
+ 33 (0)1 44 43 77 88
alessandra.girolami@publicisgroupe.com
Lionel Benchimol
Investor Relations
+ 33 (0)1 44 43 70 27
lionel.benchimol@publicisgroupe.com
Lorène Fleury
Investor Relations
+ 33 (0)1 44 43 57 24
lorene.fleury@publicisgroupe.com