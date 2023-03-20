Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche! Pennystock mit "Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft"-News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NJKM ISIN: US30049A1079 Ticker-Symbol: EP7 
Frankfurt
20.03.23
08:02 Uhr
5,050 Euro
-0,250
-4,72 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
20.03.2023 | 21:26
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation: Evolution Petroleum to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / Evolution Petroleum (NYSE American:EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat with Water Tower Research on March 23, 2023, at 2:00 PM Eastern Time. Kelly Loyd, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Bunch, Chief Operating Officer, of Evolution will discuss the Company's total shareholder return framework as well as other topics. Registration for the event is available at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qVyQSMZsQr2EWkgK8yKvsw.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company focused on maximizing total returns to its shareholders through the ownership of and investment in onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to maximize total shareholder return from a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties built through acquisition and through selective development opportunities, production enhancement, and other exploitation efforts on its oil and natural gas properties. Properties include non-operated interests in the following areas: the Jonah Field in Sublette County, Wyoming, a natural gas and natural gas liquids producing field; the Williston Basin in North Dakota, a producing oil and natural gas property; the Barnett Shale located in North Texas, a natural gas and natural gas liquids producing property; the Hamilton Dome Field located in Hot Springs County, Wyoming, a secondary oil recovery field utilizing water injection wells to pressurize the reservoir; the Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit in the Delhi Field in Northeast Louisiana, a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project; as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore Texas wells. Additional information, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at www.evolutionpetroleum.com.

Company Contacts
Kelly Loyd, President & CEO
Ryan Stash, SVP & CFO
(713) 935-0122
KLoyd@evolutionpetroleum.com
RStash@evolutionpetroleum.com

SOURCE: Evolution Petroleum Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744763/Evolution-Petroleum-to-Participate-in-Water-Tower-Research-Fireside-Chat

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.