Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2023) - Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB) (OTCQB: SCYRF) (FSE: EIY) ("Scryb' or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered financing of up to 40,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.125 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000. Each Unit is comprised of: (i) one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share"); and (ii) one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.15 on or before the date that is eighteen (18) months from the date of issuance.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce it has completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") through the issuance of 10,555,000 Units at a price of $0.125 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,319,375.

Gross proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. The securities issued upon closing of the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of closing, pursuant to applicable securities laws. The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Certain eligible persons (the "Finders") were issued 210,000 Units representing (a) cash commission in the amount of $26,250

The Offering constituted a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), as insiders of the Company acquired 1,384,000 Units. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to avail itself of the proceeds of the Offering in an expeditious manner.

About Scryb Inc.

Scryb develops and productizes emerging technologies and builds disruptive, high-growth businesses. Scryb's team identifies high-potential applications and its expert operators apply its proven technology development platform to rapidly scale growth. Scryb's most recent successes include exciting early-stage companies like cybersecurity company Cybeats Technologies (CSE: CYBT) which Scryb maintains approximately 65% ownership, as well as ventures in the fields of applied AI, digital health, medical devices, and biotech. If you would like to learn more about Scryb or receive updates about the company, visit our website at http://scryb.ai .

