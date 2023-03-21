Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.03.2023
Aktie der Woche! Pennystock mit "Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft"-News!
PR Newswire
21.03.2023 | 02:00
Risen Energy Co., Ltd: Visible Validation in Lab tests demonstrate no direct relationship between module size and deformations

NINGBO, China, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovations in technology continue to be the key driver of the rapid growth of the solar industry, and now, the industry has entered a new era in which large-size modules are becoming increasingly dominant. An increasingly extensive lineup of application solutions and technological advances have led to a continued decline in the levelized cost of energy (LCOE), making the large-size modules the preferred choice of customers, with modules made of 210mm and 182mm solar cells serving as prime examples. According to data from the China Photovoltaic Industry Association, aforementioned large-size modules together have taken an 82.8% share of the PV sector in 2022 and the ratio is expected to reach 93.2% in 2023. Solar power stations can cut costs by using large-size modules that significantly reduce balance-of-system (BOS) costs and the LCOE. As a result, the speed at which the high power modules are taking over the market is becoming an inevitable trend.

Some rumors have been floating around the market lately implying that the modules of size 2384x1303mm made of 132pcs half-cut 210mm solar cells (refer as 210-66 cells module), given that they are larger than the modules of size 2278x1134mm made of 144pcs half-cut 182mm solar cells (refer as 182-72 cells module), are 40% to 60% more likely to deform under the same load condition, increasing the risk of micro-cracks while reducing the level of reliability.

Is this the truth?

To verify the validity of the statement, Risen Energy conducted a test at a China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment-certified lab, during which a Titan dual-glass 210-66 cells module with aluminum frame was compared with a dual-glass 182-72 cells module with aluminum frame in terms of deformation by using the same beamless installation with outer four holes mounting under identical load and test conditions.

Outer four holes mounting installation (Cross beam parallel to long frame)