Distributed intelligence from Tigo meets distributed energy generation at inaugural edition of rebooted European renewables trade show K.EY in Rimini, Italy.

Tigo Energy, Inc. ("Tigo" or the "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy storage solutions, today announced the Company's presence as an exhibitor at the upcoming K.EY The Energy Transition Expo in Rimini, Italy. Tigo representatives will showcase the Tigo Flex MLPE solutions, the Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution, and the Tigo Energy Intelligence monitoring platform. Together, these products are the most cost-effective and advanced optimization and module-level monitoring solution for small to large-scale solar projects.

"Tigo Energy Intelligence has always been great for module-level visibility on individual systems, but the addition of sophisticated fleet management features has allowed us to speed up commissioning and reduce the cost of operations and maintenance, both of which add tremendous value," said Fabrizio Benigni, CEO at Est Energy. "Tigo's user-friendly interface and vast data availability facilitated comprehensive analysis that is unmatched in the market. Our clients particularly love the Reclaimed Energy feature, which highlights the advantages of per-panel optimization even in the face of various types of module mismatch."

The entire range of Tigo solutions for solar installers and designers will be available at the Tigo booth (Pavilion D1, booth nr 002). K.EY visitors can get an up-close view of the stackable architecture of the Tigo EI Residential solution and learn about the many intelligent features offered by the Tigo TS4 platform, which is nearly universally compatible with leading PV modules and inverters. Members of the Tigo team will conduct daily interactive sessions dedicated to Energy Intelligence monitoring software and showcasing module-level performance from active PV installations.

"With more than a decade of proven leadership and reliability in MLPE, Tigo continues to accelerate the adoption of solar energy by delivering smart hardware and software solutions that improve the installer experience," said Massimo Migliorini, business development director for EMEA at Tigo. "With what is now a complete solution for everything between PV modules and the grid, including fleet management, our installers can be more efficient than ever. With advanced performance reports and the exclusive Tigo Reclaimed Energy functionality, our homeowner customers can generate more energy and easily quantify solar installation payback."

Learn more about Tigo at K.EY The Energy Transition Expo (Quartiere Fieristico di Rimini, Italy, Pavilion D.1, Booth 002) from March 22 to 24, 2023. To schedule a meeting with a Tigo representative, please use this link.

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005613/en/

Contacts:

Gilberto Lembo

European Marketing Manager at Tigo Energy

marketing@tigoenergy.com