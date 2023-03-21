Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.03.2023
WKN: A0LEG3 ISIN: AU000000SVM6 Ticker-Symbol: SVM 
Tradegate
20.03.23
17:31 Uhr
0,295 Euro
+0,006
+2,08 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SOVEREIGN METALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOVEREIGN METALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2780,29008:32
0,2810,29008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN WEST METALS
AMERICAN WEST METALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN WEST METALS LIMITED0,0260,00 %
GERDAU SA4,440-4,31 %
LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED0,0060,00 %
PFERDEWETTEN.DE AG10,300+1,48 %
PIXIUM VISION SA0,023+2,68 %
SOVEREIGN METALS LIMITED0,295+2,08 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.