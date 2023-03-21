Das Instrument D3V3 IE00B3Z66S39 X(IE)-EUR CRED.12.5 SWAP ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.03.2023The instrument D3V3 IE00B3Z66S39 X(IE)-EUR CRED.12.5 SWAP ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 22.03.2023Das Instrument XTXE LU0290358653 XTR.II ITRAXX EUR.SWAP 1C ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.03.2023The instrument XTXE LU0290358653 XTR.II ITRAXX EUR.SWAP 1C ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 22.03.2023Das Instrument XBAK LU0659579147 XTR.MSCI PAKIST.SWAP 1CDL ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.03.2023The instrument XBAK LU0659579147 XTR.MSCI PAKIST.SWAP 1CDL ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 22.03.2023Das Instrument PXH FR0011950641 PIXIUM VISION SA EO -,02 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.03.2023The instrument PXH FR0011950641 PIXIUM VISION SA EO -,02 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.03.2023Das Instrument LHI AU000000LCT6 LIVING CELL TECHS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.03.2023The instrument LHI AU000000LCT6 LIVING CELL TECHS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 22.03.2023Das Instrument GDUB BRGGBRACNPR8 GERDAU S.A. PFD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.03.2023The instrument GDUB BRGGBRACNPR8 GERDAU S.A. PFD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 22.03.2023Das Instrument SVM AU000000SVM6 SOVEREIGN METALS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.03.2023The instrument SVM AU000000SVM6 SOVEREIGN METALS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 22.03.2023Das Instrument EMH DE000A2YN777 PFERDEWETTEN.DE AG NA ON EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.03.2023The instrument EMH DE000A2YN777 PFERDEWETTEN.DE AG NA ON EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.03.2023Das Instrument R84 AU0000187239 AMERICAN WEST METALS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.03.2023The instrument R84 AU0000187239 AMERICAN WEST METALS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 22.03.2023Das Instrument GDUA US3737371050 GERDAU S.A. PFD ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.03.2023The instrument GDUA US3737371050 GERDAU S.A. PFD ADR 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 22.03.2023