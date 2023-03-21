EnergyBin has released its annual PV module price index, which shows that module prices have fallen from their 2022 peak - but they are still more expensive than they were in 2020.From pv magazine USA EnergyBin, a website for selling solar hardware, has released its second annual PV Module Price Index for the Secondary Solar Market. The index tracks the price of new and used solar modules listed for sale. EnergyBin does not take commissions on module sales or track actual final sales, so its figures only track listed prices, rather than actual sales. The group lists solar components from more ...

