Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Starke Signale! 11 Mal “STRONG BUY” + außergewöhnliche News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.03.2023 | 08:54
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CCTV+: The Global Youth Sharing Meeting on Liangzhu Culture

BEIJING, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civilizations become richer and more colorful through exchanges and mutual learning. Countries need to explore the building of a global network for inter-civilization dialogue and cooperation, enrich the contents of exchanges and expand channels of cooperation to promote mutual understanding and friendship among people of all countries and to jointly advance the progress of human civilizations. The youth are the new force to deepen exchanges and mutual learning with other civilizations and better present Chinese culture to the world.