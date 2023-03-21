Relectrify, an Australian battery technology startup, has secured approval from the International Electrotechnical Commission for its ReVolve energy storage product, which opens the way for it to globally scale up its cell-level control tech.From pv magazine Australia Relectrify is claiming a world first after the Switzerland-based International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) announced that the company's 36 kW/120 kWh modular battery energy storage system has been certified as compliant with international technology standards and specific grid-connection codes. The ReVolve battery energy storage ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...