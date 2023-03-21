Ancestral Supplements, the Market Leader in Beef Organ Supplements, Launches in the United Kingdom

The first products in the British market are available for purchase on Amazon UK; Ancestral Supplements' spokesperson and British adventurer Bear Grylls uses beef organ supplements to support his training and adventures

LONDON and HOUSTON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancestral Supplements , the beef organ supplement movement market leader, today announced the company's entry into the United Kingdom with the launch of their Grass Fed Beef Liver, Grass Fed Beef Kidney, Grass Fed Beef Heart and Grass Fed Spleen supplements, at a cost per bottle of £52.00 (Beef Liver), £54.00 (Beef Kidney), £56.00 (Beef Heart) and £58.00 (Spleen). The supplements are available for purchase via Amazon UK effective today. Additionally, U.K. consumers have the option to contact Ancestral Supplements via email for a complimentary guided journey on how to take the supplements to best meet their specific needs. A response is guaranteed within 24 hours during the business week.





Ancestral Supplements makes high-quality, nutrient-dense superfoods in supplement form. Former British Special Forces soldier and the global face of adventure, Bear Grylls joined forces with Ancestral Supplements in 2022 to bring focus to the importance of balanced nutrition to support active living. Grylls's shows include Man Vs. Wild and the hit show, Running Wild with Bear Grylls, now in its eighth season on National Geographic Channel.

Organ supplements and organ meats are increasingly being embraced to bolster immunity, reduce fatigue and add nutrients missing from the modern diet. "Our ancestors thrived on eating the organs of the animals they hunted. I've found that grass fed natural organ meats help us put back in our bodies what modern living drains from us," said Grylls. "My interest in eating organ meats began several years ago when my eldest son was struggling with his energy, skin and stomach, and I was experiencing painful kidneys. Both of us had been adhering to a vegan diet, and after consulting with a leading nutritionist, we were both helped back to great health by eating grass fed red meat, liver, salted butter, eggs, fruit and honey, and cutting out bread, pasta and vegetables. The transformation was super-fast."

"Our ancestors were always fuelled by natural foods, sunlight and being outdoors. Evolution made that way of life optimum for us," continued Grylls. "Ancestral Supplements make it easy for me to gain all the nutrient benefits that come from a variety of grass-fed natural organ meat; they are like nature's best multivitamin. I'm so happy that Brits will finally have access to these supplements now, too."

Ancestral Supplements are sourced from pasture-raised, grass-fed animals raised by New Zealand family ranchers. Animals are treated humanely at every step of the process and live happily and healthily. Produced in small batch runs of 5,000 bottles, Ancestral Supplements only harvests what is needed - never more. All supplements are hormone-free, pesticide-free, contain no fillers, and are freeze-dried for purity at less extreme temperatures to preserve biological activity. A third party tests all supplements for purity.

"The launch of Ancestral Supplements in the U.K. is the next step in our journey to help people worldwide who are actively seeking ways to improve their health and vitality," said Divina Jandusay, CEO of Ancestral Supplements. "As the beef organ supplements market leader, we hear daily from our community about the impact that taking beef organ supplements has had in helping people to reclaim optimal health and wellness."

About Ancestral Supplements

Ancestral Supplements is a U.S.-based vitamin and supplement company focused on improving the nutrition and health of families worldwide. As the founders of the beef organ supplement movement, the Ancestral Supplements team is focused on the nine Ancestral Tenets and restoring what the modern diet has left out. Our mission is to honour wisdom from a simpler time and to help restore health and well-being to everyone who has a need. For more information about high-quality nutritional supplements or what is missing from the modern diet, follow us on Facebook , TikTok or Instagram or visit AncestralSupplements.com to learn more.



