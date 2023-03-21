EQS-News: EPTI AB / Key word(s): Interim Report

Arli Mujkic, CEO, comment:

When summarizing 2022, we can conclude that EPTI more than doubled its revenue and at the same time improved the EBITDA result by about SEK 30 million. The year was largely characterized by increased macro and geopolitical uncertainty, which had a negative impact on market sentiment for technology companies. During the year, we have focused on developing our service business and completed several bolt-on and cash flow-positive acquisitions. In parallel, our most promising holdings in the investment business continue to develop well and according to plan, which strengthens our belief in EPTI's ecosystem for developing successful digital companies. Fourth Quarter 2022 (compared with fourth quarter 2021) The Group's revenue increased by 24% to 60 566 TSEK (48 663)

EBITDA amounted to -4 563 TSEK (-52 569)

Earning per share before dilution -0,56 SEK (-5,80)

Financial assets amounted to 129 504 TSEK (23 392)

Financial assets per share amounted to 1,21 SEK (0,25) Full year 2022 (compared with Full year 2021) The Group's revenue increased by 109% to 234 978 TSEK (112 571)

EBITDA amounted to -11 245 TSEK (-40 824)

Earning per share before dilution -1,28 SEK (-6,90) For further information, please contact: Arli Mujkic, CEO, EPTI AB

E-mail: arli@epti.com

Phone: +49 176 626 999 64 Adam Bäckström, CFO, EPTI AB

E-mail: adam@epti.com

Phone: +46 73 026 68 26 About EPTI

EPTI is a Technology Service group with an investment arm. Through two business areas; Service and Invest, EPTI develops and invests in digital business ideas with the aim of helping prominent entrepreneurs and founders to build market-leading innovative companies. Since its inception in 2017, EPTI has built up a portfolio consisting of more than 25 companies within both the business areas Service and Invest. The company operates in eight countries around Europe and has approximately 200 employees. The head office is located in Stockholm. EPTI's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and admitted to trading on the Börse Frankfurt Open Market. For more information, see EPTI's website www.epti.com The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | +46 (0)8-684 211 00 | info@eminova.se This information is information that EPTI AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-03-21 08:15 CET. Additional features:



