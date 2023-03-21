Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to rights issue

The share capital of Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 23 March 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060299063 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Danske Andelskassers Bank ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 185,912,312 shares (DKK 371,824,624) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 37,182,462 shares ((DKK 74,364,924) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 223,094,774 shares (DKK 446,189,548) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 9 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 2 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DAB ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 82609 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66