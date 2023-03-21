Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.03.2023
21.03.2023 | 09:58
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to rights issue

The share capital of Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S has been increased. The
admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as
per 23 March 2023 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0060299063            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Danske Andelskassers Bank      
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 185,912,312 shares (DKK 371,824,624)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        37,182,462 shares ((DKK 74,364,924) 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  223,094,774 shares (DKK 446,189,548)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 9                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 2                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      DAB                 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     82609                
-----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
