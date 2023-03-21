India's Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has exempted solar projects from domestic content requirements if they are commissioned by March 31, 2024. The move provides developers with the flexibility to source modules at more cost-competitive rates, according to Indian ratings agency ICRA.From pv magazine India India's MNRE says solar projects commissioned by March 31, 2024, will not have to source PV modules from the Approved Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) list. Imported module costs remain competitive compared to panels sourced from domestic manufacturers using imported solar PV cells. ...

