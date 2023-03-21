Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries, is pleased to announce a new agreement with Skellefteå Kraft, an energy company operating in Sweden. As part of the agreement, Skellefteå Kraft, will use Hansen Trade for automated intraday trading operations.

The intraday trading solution within Hansen Trade will enable Skellefteå Kraft to automate intraday trading operations and reach significant cost savings in balance management. Skellefteå Kraft will thus be able to automate intraday trading operations with a modern and easy-to-use trading solution thereby allowing the company to produce beneficial outcomes and implement zero-touch automation. This in turn will replace costly, manual interventions, and minimise risks in the real-time intraday market.

Stefan Forsgren, Business Area Director, Power System at Skellefteå Kraft commented: "In the current volatile climate, which also encompasses the rapid increase in renewable energy production, manual trading has emerged as a major challenge in the power market. We have concluded that automated trading is a must-have in order to stay competitive, as well as to free up time from manual operations to value-adding tasks. Hansen Trade enables us to automate intraday trading operations with a modern trading solution that has a strong track record in power-trading operations."

Scott Weir, Division President, Energy and Utilities for the EMEA region at Hansen, commented: "At the moment, the global energy trading market has never been more active or top-of-mind as it is now. Hansen Trade empowers energy companies such as Skellefteå Kraft to operate with unparalleled agility, and with confidence in their supporting infrastructure. This all-new agreement, and our growing volume of work with similar clients in the Nordic region, is a testament to the vital role of Hansen Trade and the unique value of its multi-faceted, modular architecture."

Part of the Hansen Suite for Energy Utilities, and delivered as a cloud-based SaaS solution, Hansen Trade fully meets the flexibility and scalability demands of the evolving energy trading market.

For further information about Hansen Technologies, please visit www.hansencx.com.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 550+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyze customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

About Skellefteå Kraft

Established in 1908, is a municipality-owned power company in Sweden. Skellefteå Kraft is driving the development of renewable energy through investments and research. The company is one of the largest power producers with the production of wind and hydro, heat and bioenergy. Skellefteå Kraft ultimately aims to have 100 per cent sustainable energy production.

For more information, visit https://www.skekraft.se/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005045/en/

Contacts:

Megan Rosier

Director, Corporate Communications

+61 411 747471