Dienstag, 21.03.2023
Starke Signale! 11 Mal “STRONG BUY” + außergewöhnliche News!
WKN: 897879 ISIN: CA1363751027 Ticker-Symbol: CY2 
Tradegate
21.03.23
11:08 Uhr
108,70 Euro
+1,14
+1,06 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
108,04108,7412:03
108,10108,7011:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.03.2023 | 23:06
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Canadian National Railway Company: CN and Unifor Reach Tentative Agreements

MONTREAL, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that new tentative collective agreements have been reached between Unifor and CN. The collective agreements cover approximately 3,000 CN employees working in various departments such as Mechanical, Intermodal, Facility Management, and in clerical positions in Canada.

"We are very pleased to have reached these tentative agreements. CN has always been committed to achieving negotiated settlements to improve the conditions of this important group of employees as we continue our essential work moving the North American economy. We look forward to future collaboration with Unifor."

  • Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN

No details of the tentative agreements will be released publicly until the agreements are ratified.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

MediaInvestment Community
Jonathan AbecassisPaul Butcher
Senior ManagerVice-President
Media RelationsInvestor Relations
438-455-3692
media@cn.ca		(514) 399-0052
investor.relations@cn.ca

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.