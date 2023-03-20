Canadian National Railway Company: CN and Unifor Reach Tentative Agreements

MONTREAL, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that new tentative collective agreements have been reached between Unifor and CN. The collective agreements cover approximately 3,000 CN employees working in various departments such as Mechanical, Intermodal, Facility Management, and in clerical positions in Canada.



"We are very pleased to have reached these tentative agreements. CN has always been committed to achieving negotiated settlements to improve the conditions of this important group of employees as we continue our essential work moving the North American economy. We look forward to future collaboration with Unifor."

Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN



No details of the tentative agreements will be released publicly until the agreements are ratified.

