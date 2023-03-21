Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.03.2023
WKN: A1JWVX ISIN: US30303M1027 
Tradegate
21.03.23
10:59 Uhr
188,86 Euro
+4,48
+2,43 %
21.03.2023 | 10:18
Insider launches WhatsApp Commerce to help brands deliver end-to-end buying experiences and becomes a Meta Business Solution Provider (BSP)

LONDON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider, a single platform for delivering individualized, cross-channel customer experiences, has announced the launch of Meta-powered WhatsApp Commerce, a powerful new capability for businesses to build two-way conversational buying experiences for their customers, on the most popular messaging channel - WhatsApp. This launch closely follows Insider becoming an official WhatsApp Business Solution Provider (BSP) after their recent acquisition of MindBehind.

