PDG Consulting: Liberty Hill and PDG: Visualizing Justice Through Data

PDG Consulting donates its expertise and resources to build an in-depth data visualization tool for Liberty Hill Foundation to help them deliver data-driven stories to aid in their vision of bringing social justice and equity for all.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / PDG Consulting (PDG) is proud to support Liberty Hill Foundation in its incredible efforts to advocate for social justice and equity for all. With more than four decades of experience in philanthropy that supports community organizing, Liberty Hill is a leading voice in the fight for social change in Los Angeles. PDG, an enterprise technology, consulting, and solutions firm that strongly believes in the obligation of giving back, wanted to do more than just donate funds to support Liberty Hill's mission.

Liberty Hill & PDG: Visualizing Justice Through Data

Liberty Hill and PDG Visualization Logo

The answer was donating their people's time, expertise, and resources to build an interactive, in-depth data and analytics visualization tool, equipped with heatmaps, trend lines, and other data visualization dashboards to help identify trends in police activity and arrests in Los Angeles. L.A. has one of the highest youth incarceration rates in the nation. Liberty Hill is committed to reducing the number of incarcerated youth by redirecting funds to alternative social programs that benefit both youth and the community at large. Changing the system, however, is no easy task.

The data needed is available, the challenge is finding, collecting, and curating it. In partnership with Liberty Hill, PDG's team gathered 10 years of arrest data collected by the Los Angeles Police Department. Utilizing this and other publicly available data, PDG built a tool to help Liberty Hill deliver data-driven stories that highlight the need for social change, with specific arrest patterns and clear demographic and geographic trends shared through data visualizations. These visualizations will be used to educate policymakers, community organizers, and the general public about the issues affecting local communities and advocate for policies that address these challenges.

"At PDG we know the power of harnessing data and believe it can be a powerful tool to promote social justice," said T. Kurera, PDG Partner and Vice President of People and Culture. "We're honored to partner with Liberty Hill to help visualize the complex data that drives their work to provide insights to further their efforts in creating a more just and equitable Los Angeles."

For more information on the Liberty Hill and PDG journey:

https://pdgc.com/liberty-hill-and-pdg-visualizing-justice-through-data

About PDG Consulting:

PDG is a team of innovators and technologists delivering large-scale software application development services, end-to-end big data solutions, and SAAS tools for Fortune 500 and mid-size clients. We specialize in enterprise software development, business intelligence, and digital transformation-with expertise in translating complex business requirements into application design.

About Liberty Hill Foundation:

Liberty Hill Foundation is a laboratory for social change philanthropy. We leverage the power of community organizers, donor activists, and allies to advance social justice through strategic investment in grants, leadership training, and campaigns. We envision a society in which all people have a powerful voice, including those currently shut out of our democracy, people cut off from opportunities because of their skin color, gender or sexual orientation, where they live, or where they were born.

Contact Information

T. Kurera

PDG Partner & Vice President of People & Culture

t.kurera@pdgc.com

(323) 347-4640

Courtney Kassel

Liberty Hill Foundation Chief Communications Officer

ckassel@libertyhill.org

323-556-7230

SOURCE: PDG Consulting

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/744551/Liberty-Hill-and-PDG-Visualizing-Justice-Through-Data