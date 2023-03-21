Researchers in China have built a perovskite solar cell with a 2D/3D heterojunction architecture. The device has an open-circuit voltage of 1.19 V, a short-circuit current of 25.21 mA cm-2, and a fill factor of 82.61%.Researchers at Shaanxi Normal University in China have developed an organic-inorganic hybrid perovskite solar cell that uses 2D perovskite crystal as the template for 3D perovskite growth. Perovskite cells built with 2D hybrid materials are generally more stable than conventional, 3D devices, due to the protection provided by the organic ligands. They usually exhibit large exciton ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...