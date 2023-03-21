The Companies Will Offer an Integrated Device and Fill-and-Finish Solution to Streamline the Management of the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN) a leading global provider of drug containment and delivery solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, announced today its collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, to bring to the market a fully integrated on-body delivery system platform for subcutaneous administration.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005240/en/

Stevanato Group Collaborates with Thermo Fisher Scientific to Bring its Innovative On-Body Delivery System Platform to Market (Photo: Business Wire)

The semi-reusable drug delivery device will provide micro-precision basal doses and full-content bolus injections as a highly flexible and customizable platform for administering a wide range of therapies. The collaboration brings the ability to deliver small molecules and biologics, including large volumes, subcutaneously at home, closer to patients, improving adherence and effectiveness of pharmacological treatments.

The unparalleled combination of capabilities from two established industry experts will help equip pharma companies with a true end-to-end solution, from drug development through to the final packaged product. Along with the proprietary device platform, Stevanato Group will offer pre-sterilized EZ-fill® cartridges as drug containment solutions and assembly equipment, while Thermo Fisher will provide fill-and-finish and final assembly services.

Pharmaceutical companies will be able to access a cartridge-based on-body delivery system with a pre-loaded and pre-filled drug container that is compatible with standard fill-finish techniques. Moreover, pharmaceutical companies can benefit from a platform technology that helps provide a fast time-to-market and a streamlined supply chain through the joint capabilities of Stevanato Group and Thermo Fisher. Additionally, benefits will extend to patients via the device's ease of use, providing more effective and comfortable treatments.

"We are proud to be working with Thermo Fisher Scientific to bring to the market our on-body delivery system for patients," said Steven Kaufman, VP for Drug Delivery Systems at Stevanato Group. "Thanks to this collaboration with Thermo Fisher, Stevanato Group will be able to respond quickly to changes in customers' needs, enabling them to scale up production according to commercial demand. The on-body delivery system increases the accessibility of in-home care and administered treatment options."

The development of the on-body delivery system is also a step forward for Stevanato Group's sustainability efforts. The device's reusable controller extends the product's lifespan and reduces waste, while the disposable pod with the pre-filled, pre-loaded cartridge can reduce user error and wasted product.

"This collaboration with Stevanato Group is an example of how we are leveraging our world-class experience and reliability in fill finish and sterile development to deliver innovative solutions at scale," said Leon Wyszkowski, president of pharma services commercial operations, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "In line with our mission to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer, we'll significantly improve patients' access and adherence to critical medicines."

For more information on Stevanato Group's proprietary on-body delivery system, visit: On-Body Delivery System Stevanato Group

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements. The words "will", "extend", "enabling", "increases", and similar expressions (or their negative) identify certain of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the investments the Company expects to receive, the expansion of manufacturing capacity, the Company's plans regarding its presence in the U.S. market, business strategies, the Company's capacity to meet future market demands and support preparedness for future public health emergencies, and results of operations. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond the Company's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of regulators and other factors such as the Company's ability to continue to obtain financing to meet its liquidity needs, changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group's core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients. To learn more, visit: www.stevanatogroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005240/en/

Contacts:

Media Stevanato Group

Stevanato Groupmedia@stevanatogroup.com

Cassie Gonzalez: stevanatoUS@teamlewis.com



Investor Relations Stevanato Group

Lisa Miles: lisa.miles@stevanatogroup.com