CIBT Education Group Inc.: CIBT to Participate in North American Investment for Student Housing & University Real Estate "SHURE" Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / CIBT Education Group Inc. ("CIBT" or the "Company") (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX International:MBAIF), is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO, Toby Chu, will participate in an exclusive interview hosted by CAPRE's North American Investment for Student Housing & University Real Estate ("SHURE") Conference on April 20, 2023.

SHURE hosts discussions and networking opportunities for professionals and executives instrumental to Canada's student accommodation market.

Event Details

Title: CAPRE's NORTH AMERICAN INVESTMENT FOR STUDENT HOUSING & UNIVERSITY REAL ESTATE "SHURE"

Dates: April 19 & 20, 2023

Venue: The Nest at the University of British Columbia

Reservation and event website: https://studenthousing.international/

Media coverage: https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/listed/events/1178/capre-s-shure-initiative-vancouver-west

Mr. Chu will discuss the myths and facts about investment opportunities in Canada's student rental market during his interview, which will be held on April 20, 2023, at 9 am (PDT). He will also highlight some of the pros and cons when comparing the student rental market to the traditional market rental investments in today's environment dealing with the rent control imposed by the government, increased interest rates, inflation, and the slow down of the rental development pipeline causing significant shortage to the rental inventory.Mr. Chu will also discuss the outlook of international students attending schools in Canada. Mr. Chu will share his experience dealing with these complicated issues in the pre and post-COVID environments and ways to maintain a balanced approach to providing affordable housing to domestic and international students coming to study in Metro Vancouver.

About CIBT Education Group:

CIBT Education Group Inc. is one of Canada's largest education and student housing investment companies focused on the domestic and global education market since 1994. CIBT owns business and language colleges, student-centric rental apartments, recruitment centres and corporate offices at 41 locations in Canada and abroad. Its education subsidiaries include Sprott Shaw College Corp. ("SSCC") (established in 1903), Sprott Shaw Language College ("SSLC"), Vancouver International College Career Campus ("VIC") and CIBT School of Business & Technology Corp. ("CIBT China"). CIBT offers over 150 educational programs in healthcare, business management, e-commerce, cyber-security, hotel management, and language training through these schools. In 2022, CIBT serviced over 10,000 domestic and international students through its educational and rental housing subsidiaries.

CIBT owns Global Education City Holdings Inc. ("GECH"), an investment holding and development company focused on education-related real estate such as student-centric rental apartments, a hotel and education super-centres. Under the GEC® brand, GECH provides accommodation services to over 90 schools in Metro Vancouver, serving 4,000 students from 71 countries. The total portfolio and development budget under the GEC® brand is nearly $1.3 billion.

CIBT also owns Global Education Alliance Inc. ("GEA") and Irix Design Group Inc. ("IRIX"). GEA recruits international students for elite kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities in North America. Irix Design is a leading design and advertising company based in Vancouver, Canada. Visit us online and watch our corporate video at www.cibt.net.

