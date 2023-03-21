Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2023) - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) (the "Company" or "York") is pleased to announce that the Company has begun mobilization to initiate helicopter-supported diamond drilling at the Pinnacle Lake Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") target on its York Harbour Copper-Zinc project in Newfoundland, Canada.

The Phase 5 Diamond Drilling campaign commenced at the A Zone North Target and then proceeded to the K Zone area. To date, nine drill holes, totalling 1,764 m, have been completed in the latest drilling campaign. The Pinnacle Lake and No. 4 Brook targets both lack historic drill-testing but possess significant upside potential to find new copper-zinc-silver mineralization that could substantially increase the footprint of high-grade VMS mineralization within the property.

Figure 1: York Harbour Metals map Plan of Phase 5 Diamond Drilling Targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3326/159226_d9260d05040d2a9c_002full.jpg

The Company has engaged a highly experienced drilling contractor and assembled a skilled technical team to oversee the drilling campaign. The use of helicopter-supported drilling will enable York Harbour Metals to access remote and difficult-to-reach areas, increasing the chances of discovering new mineralized zones. The Company's decision to explore outside the main mine area showcases its commitment to identifying and assessing the full potential of the property.

In addition to the drilling campaign, York Harbour Metals has also invested in advanced geophysical and geochemical techniques to enhance the precision of its exploration activities. These innovative methods, combined with the expertise of the Company's technical team, will help to guide future exploration and development work on the property. As York Harbour Metals continues to expand its exploration efforts, the Company remains dedicated to creating long-term value for its shareholders and stakeholders through the responsible development of Newfoundland's mineral resources.

Reminder of Special Investor Presentation

The Company would like to share a reminder about its Special Investor Presentation taking place this Thursday, March 23rd, 2023, at 1:00pm Eastern Time (10:00am Pacific Time).

The Special Investor Presentation will showcase the Company's accomplishments, current developments, and future plans for its 100%-owned York Harbour Copper-Zinc Project. Additionally, the presentation will provide a detailed overview of the newly acquired Rare Earth-focused Bottom Brook Property, located in close proximity within the province of Newfoundland.

Topics to be discussed during the presentation will include rare earths - not so much 'rare' as 'Critical', North America's reliance on China, recent developments and incentives, forward projections of market perspectives and future requirements. A review of the history and potential of the Bottom Brook property will also be presented.

To register for the webinar, please follow this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xSKAM3VMR5262n1k-zLkDQ .

For any questions, please email our investor relations team at the address provided below prior to the webinar.

About the Company

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) is an exploration and development company focused on two high-grade projects in Newfoundland. The York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project is located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook in Newfoundland. The Company intends to continue drilling the 11 known mineralized zones and explore new massive sulphide targets.

Recently, the Company announced the acquisition of a high-grade Rare Earth Elements ("REE") project also located in Newfoundland. The Bottom Brook Critical Metals Project, covering 13,025 hectares, is located next to the Trans Canada Highway and is just 27 km from the deep-water port at Turf Point. York Harbour intends to actively identify diamond drill targets through property-wide prospecting, focused soil sampling, and geological mapping. A substantial drill program is scheduled for this year.

For further details on York Harbour Metals, please reach out to info@yorkharbourmetals.com or call +1-778-302-2257. You may also visit the Company's website at www.yorkharbourmetals.com for past news releases, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces by management.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

Bruce Durham

CEO, President, and Director

Telephone: 778-302-2257 | Email: info@yorkharbourmetals.com

Website: www.yorkharbourmetals.com

1518 - 800 Pender Street W, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 2V6

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159226