The Pebble Group's FY22 results show strong progress on revenue (+16% on FY21) and adjusted EBITDA, +17%. Facilisgroup, its North American SaaS business, is making particularly good progress with revenues up 31%. It is still early days but the opportunity is substantial. This inevitably requires investment to take full advantage, restraining short-term earnings growth, but should drive recurring revenues and build value, in our view. The more established part of the group, Brand Addition, lifted revenues 15% on the prior year to £117.4m, well ahead of market growth (ASI: +11%), building its base with major global brands. Pebble's good share price performance has narrowed the valuation gap with peers, but momentum remains good, and we see further upside potential.

