BOCA RATON, Fla.,--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) ("Terran Orbital" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry, today provided a business update and presented financial results and operational highlights for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

Generated a record $94.2 million of revenue in 2022, an increase of 130% year-over-year

Delivered a record 19 satellites, including 10 satellites for the Transport Layer of the Space Development Agency (SDA)

Received $100 million investment in October 2022 from Lockheed Martin and extended Strategic Cooperation Agreement to 2035

Backlog of $170.8 million at year end, an increase of 131% year-over-year, not including the $2.4 billion Rivada order

Full year 2022 net loss of $164.0 million compared to net loss of $139.0 million in 2021

2023 Business Highlights to Date

On pace to begin delivery of 42 Transport Layer Tranche 1 satellites to the SDA during 2023

Awarded $2.4 billion contract from Rivada Space Networks for 300 LEO satellites and related services in February 2023

Commissioning previously announced Irvine, CA expansion in 2023 to bring manufacturing capacity up to 250 satellites per year

Announcing additional Irvine expansion to be online as soon as 2024

Marc Bell, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO, said, "We are thrilled with the continued strong execution of our team. On-time delivery is critical to our customers. We met our commitments and delivered ten satellites on schedule to Lockheed Martin for the Space Development Agency's Transport Layer Tranche 0 in 2022. We expect to begin delivery of 42 Transport Layer Tranche 1 satellites in 2023. Leveraging this performance, we are preparing bids for Transport Layer Tranche 2 and other SDA programs including T2DES and Tracking Layer which represent nearly 300 satellites this and next year. On the commercial front, last month we were awarded a $2.4 billion contract to build the constellation of our new partner, Rivada Space Networks."

Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2022

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $31.9 million, up 197% compared to $10.7 million for the same period in the prior year and $94.2 million for the full year, up 130% over the same prior-year period. The increase in revenue was primarily due to the continued support of the SDA's Transport Layer, inclusive of the completion and delivery of 10 satellites to Lockheed Martin for the Tranche 0 program. 2022 revenue performance was negatively impacted by an estimated $7.0 million of EAC adjustments on certain firm fixed price programs. EAC adjustments represent net changes during the period in our aggregate program contract values, estimated costs at completion and other program estimates, and include the impact of cost overruns and recognition of loss reserves.

Cost of sales for the quarter was $42.7 million compared to $10.0 million in the same period in the prior year, and $111.5 million for the full year, an increase of $77.6 million over the same prior-year period. The increase in cost of sales was primarily due to increases of $28.6 million and $70.6 million for the quarter and full year, respectively, from higher direct costs incurred in satisfying customer contracts and an increase in share-based compensation expense following the Tailwind Two merger. Cost of sales included an estimated negative impact of $11.3 million due to EAC adjustments on certain programs during 2022.

Gross (loss) profit was $(10.8) million for the fourth quarter, and $(17.3) million for the full year, in 2022, compared to $741 thousand for the fourth quarter, and $7.0 million for the full year in 2021. Excluding share-based compensation and depreciation and amortization included in cost of sales, Adjusted Gross (Loss) Profit(1) was $(7.3) million for the fourth quarter, and $(2.2) million for the full year, in 2022, compared to $1.7 million and $9.5 million in the same periods in 2021. EAC adjustments negatively impacted gross profit and Adjusted Gross Profit by an estimated $18.3 million during 2022.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $27.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $13.1 million for the same period in the prior year, and $111.9 million for the full year of 2022, compared to $43.7 million for 2021. The increase for the quarter was primarily driven by higher share-based compensation expense as a result of the Tailwind Two merger, and overall increases in salaries and wages, sales and marketing and other operating costs, partially offset by a decrease in accounting and legal fees. The increase for the full year was primarily driven by increases in share-based compensation expense, salaries and wages, research and development expenses, technology costs, and insurance and other operating costs, partially offset by a decrease in accounting and legal fees.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company abandoned plans to invest in a company-owned constellation of Earth observation satellites. As a result, we recorded a loss on impairment of $22.4 million related to costs previously capitalized as construction-in-process associated with the development and construction of the initial satellites.

Our net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $33.0 million compared to a net loss of $40.3 million for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in net loss for the quarter was driven by a decrease in the fair values of warrant and derivative liabilities following the Tailwind Two Merger and due to the non-recurring loss on extinguishment of debt recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021. These decreases were partially offset by the items discussed above, as well as a loss on impairment and higher interest expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022. Our net loss for the year was $164.0 million compared to a net loss of $139.0 million in the prior year. In addition to the items discussed above, the increase in net loss was driven by a loss on impairment and higher interest expense recorded in 2022, partially offset by a decrease in loss on extinguishment of debt and a decrease in the fair values of warrant and derivative liabilities in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $(26.1) million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $(11.3) million in the same period for the prior year. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was primarily due to a decrease in Adjusted Gross Profit and an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses related to salaries and wages, sales and marketing and other operating costs, partially offset by a decrease in accounting and legal fees. Adjusted EBITDA was $(69.5) million for 2022 compared to $(26.1) million in the prior year. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA for the year was primarily due to a decrease in Adjusted Gross Profit and an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses related to salaries and wages, research and development, and other operating costs.

Capital expenditures totaled $22.5 million for the full year 2022.

Backlog

Backlog represents the estimated dollar value of executed contracts, including both funded (firm orders for which funding is authorized and appropriated) and unfunded portions of such contracts, for which work has not been performed.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company's backlog totaled approximately $170.8 million, a 131% increase since December 31, 2021, driven primarily by the Company's major contract awards during the year including an award to build 42 satellites for the SDA Tranche 1 Transport Layer. The Company's year-end backlog includes over 60 satellites in various stages of completion but does not include the Rivada contract signed in February 2023.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2022, Terran Orbital had $93.6 million of cash on hand and approximately $302.2 million in gross debt obligations. The Company's debt includes $22.5 million in connection with an obligation under one of the PIPE investment subscription agreements, all of which is payable in cash or equity at the Company's option, subject to certain requirements.

In order to proceed with our strategic business plan, we will likely need to raise additional funds in the future through the issuance of additional debt, equity (including additional equity through our B. Riley committed equity facility or other equity source), or other commercial arrangements, which may not be available to us when needed or on terms that we deem to be favorable.

Subsequent Events

On February 22, 2023, Terran Orbital announced that it was awarded a $2.4 billion contract from Rivada Space Networks to design, build and deploy 300 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, with a customer option for an additional 300 satellites. The contract includes the construction of the satellite bus, integration of specialized payloads and development of portions of the ground segment.

Outlook

The Company continues to focus on the successful execution of existing contracts and delivery of satellites on schedule, while also continuing to expand capacity, develop new solutions, and win new contracts to expand its backlog. The Company expects to begin delivery of 42 satellite buses for the Space Development Agency's Tranche 1 Transport Layer and anticipates that it will commence development work for the Rivada Space Networks constellation in 2023.

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to their nearest GAAP measures are included below.

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31, 2022 2021 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 93,561 $ 27,325 Accounts receivable, net 4,754 3,723 Contract assets, net 6,763 2,757 Inventory 24,133 7,783 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,710 57,639 Total current assets 138,921 99,227 Property, plant, and equipment, net 24,743 35,530 Other assets 18,990 639 Total assets $ 182,654 $ 135,396 Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' deficit: Current portion of long-term debt $ 7,739 $ 14 Accounts payable 21,188 9,366 Contract liabilities 27,228 17,558 Reserve for anticipated losses on contracts 2,860 886 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,721 76,136 Total current liabilities 70,736 103,960 Long-term debt 142,620 115,134 Warrant and derivative liabilities 39,950 5,631 Other liabilities 20,769 2,028 Total liabilities 274,075 226,753 Mezzanine equity: Redeemable convertible preferred stock - 8,000 Shareholders' deficit: Preferred stock - - Common stock 14 8 Additional paid-in capital 269,574 97,737 Accumulated deficit (361,168 ) (197,066 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 159 (36 ) Total shareholders' deficit (91,421 ) (99,357 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' deficit $ 182,654 $ 135,396

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 31,923 $ 10,748 $ 94,237 $ 40,906 Cost of sales 42,710 10,007 111,494 33,912 Gross (loss) profit (10,787 ) 741 (17,257 ) 6,994 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 27,587 13,123 111,870 43,703 Loss on impairment 23,694 - 23,694 - Loss from operations (62,068 ) (12,382 ) (152,821 ) (36,709 ) Interest expense, net 9,637 1,791 26,644 7,965 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 27,922 23,141 96,024 Change in fair value of warrant and derivative liabilities (40,975 ) (1,792 ) (43,300 ) (1,716 ) Other expense (income) 2,147 (66 ) 4,514 (38 ) Loss before income taxes (32,877 ) (40,237 ) (163,820 ) (138,944 ) Provision for income taxes 102 16 160 38 Net loss (32,979 ) (40,253 ) (163,980 ) (138,982 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments (132 ) 6 195 168 Total comprehensive loss $ (33,111 ) $ (40,247 ) $ (163,785 ) $ (138,814 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 142,930,585 78,535,842 128,261,443 76,713,895 Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (1.28 ) $ (1.81 )

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (163,980 ) $ (138,982 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,008 3,053 Non-cash interest expense 14,309 7,908 Share-based compensation expense 51,082 678 Provision for losses on receivables and inventory 3,598 877 Loss on impairment 23,694 - Loss on extinguishment of debt 23,141 96,024 Change in fair value of warrant and derivative liabilities (43,300 ) (1,716 ) Amortization of operating right-of-use assets 994 - Other non-cash, net 1,000 (567 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: - Accounts receivable, net 376 (1,687 ) Contract assets (4,054 ) (901 ) Inventory (14,564 ) (5,393 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 105 596 Accounts payable 12,981 2,161 Contract liabilities 10,012 (229 ) Reserve for anticipated losses on contracts 1,975 (1,322 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,685 ) 4,634 Accrued interest (1,835 ) - Other, net 1,339 (21 ) Net cash used in operating activities (81,804 ) (34,887 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (22,469 ) (16,352 ) Net cash used in investing activities (22,469 ) (16,352 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 77,369 58,241 Proceeds from warrants and derivatives 101,734 16,759 Proceeds from Tailwind Two Merger and PIPE Investment 58,424 - Proceeds from issuance of common stock 14,791 - Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the Committed Equity Facility 1,795 - Repayment of long-term debt (32,890 ) (10 ) Payment of issuance costs (49,515 ) (8,880 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 356 242 Payment of withholding taxes on net share settlements (1,515 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 170,549 66,352 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (40 ) (124 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 66,236 14,989 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 27,325 12,336 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 93,561 $ 27,325

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Measures

To provide investors with additional information in connection with our results as determined in accordance with GAAP, we disclose the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures made by other companies. These measures may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing our financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or other measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP.

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Adjusted Gross Profit

We define Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit or loss adjusted for (i) share-based compensation expense included in cost of sales and (ii) depreciation and amortization included in cost of sales.

We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Gross Profit is appropriate to provide additional information to investors about our gross profit adjusted for certain non-cash items. Further, we believe Adjusted Gross Profit provides a meaningful measure of operating profitability because we use it for evaluating our business performance, making budgeting decisions, and comparing our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures.

There are material limitations to using Adjusted Gross Profit. Adjusted Gross Profit does not take into account all items which directly affect our gross profit or loss. These limitations are best addressed by considering the economic effects of the excluded items independently and by considering Adjusted Gross Profit in conjunction with gross profit or loss as calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross (loss) profit $ (10,787 ) $ 741 $ (17,257 ) $ 6,994 Share-based compensation expense 2,595 23 12,652 125 Depreciation and amortization 886 935 2,415 2,350 Adjusted gross (loss) profit $ (7,306 ) $ 1,699 $ (2,190 ) $ 9,469

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Adjusted EBITD

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss adjusted for (i) interest, (ii) taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) share-based compensation expense, (v) loss on extinguishment of debt, (vi) change in fair value of warrant and derivative liabilities, and (vii) other non-recurring and/or non-cash items.

We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate to provide additional information to investors about our operating profitability adjusted for certain non-cash items, non-routine items that we do not expect to continue at the same level in the future, as well as other items that are not core to our operations. Further, we believe Adjusted EBITDA provides a meaningful measure of operating profitability because we use it for evaluating our business performance, making budgeting decisions, and comparing our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures.

There are material limitations to using Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account certain significant items, including depreciation and amortization, interest, taxes, and other adjustments which directly affect our net income or loss. These limitations are best addressed by considering the economic effects of the excluded items independently and by considering Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with net income or loss as calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (32,979 ) $ (40,253 ) $ (163,980 ) $ (138,982 ) Interest expense, net 9,637 1,791 26,644 7,965 Provision for income taxes 102 16 160 38 Depreciation and amortization 1,396 836 4,008 3,053 Share-based compensation expense 10,728 147 51,082 678 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 27,922 23,141 96,024 Change in fair value of warrant and derivative liabilities (40,975 ) (1,792 ) (43,300 ) (1,716 ) Loss on impairment 23,694 - 23,694 - Other, net(a) 2,320 42 9,075 6,796 Adjusted EBITDA $ (26,077 ) $ (11,291 ) $ (69,476 ) $ (26,144 )

(a) - Represents other expense and other charges and items. Non-recurring legal and accounting fees related to our transition to a public company and financing transactions are included herein.

