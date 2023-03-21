The Polish government says it will launch the fifth round of its Mój Prad program in April. The scheme will offer rebates for air and ground heat pumps, as well as residential batteries.The Polish government has revealed that it will include ground and air heat pumps in its Mój Prad (My Electricity) rebate scheme for residential PV installations. "The program will be comprehensive support in the process of transforming a single-family building into a low-emission and energy-efficient house," said Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskwa, noting that the maximum rebate under the scheme ...

