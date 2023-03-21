Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Starke Signale! 11 Mal “STRONG BUY” + außergewöhnliche News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P062 ISIN: US8265985007 Ticker-Symbol: 0223 
Frankfurt
21.03.23
08:01 Uhr
0,448 Euro
+0,030
+7,14 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIGMA ADDITIVE SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIGMA ADDITIVE SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4500,48314:42
0,4500,48314:41
ACCESSWIRE
21.03.2023 | 13:38
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sigma Additive Solutions to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call on Thursday March 30, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) ("Sigma", "we," "our," or the "Company"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Sigma Additive Solutions CEO Jacob Brunsberg and CFO Frank Orzechowski will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date:

Thursday, March 30, 2023

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern time, 1:30 p.m. Pacific time

Toll-free dial-in number:

1-877-407-9039

International dial-in number:

1-201-689-8470

Conference ID:

13734527

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1584485&tp_key=2404ac8bec and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.sigmaadditive.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through April 13, 2023.

Toll-free replay number:

1-844-512-2921

International replay number:

1-412-317-6671

Replay ID:

13734527

About Sigma Additive Solutions
Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA) solutions to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring and analytics known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies by reducing waste, increasing yield, and shortening cycle times. Sigma believes its software solutions will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of industrial 3D printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmaadditive.com.

Sigma Additive Solutions Contact
Chris Tyson
Executive Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-491-8235
SASI@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Sigma Additive Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744524/Sigma-Additive-Solutions-to-Host-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2022-Results-Conference-Call-on-Thursday-March-30-2023-at-430-pm-Eastern-Time

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.