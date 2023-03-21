Brad J Lamb, Red Light Holland's Chairman of the Board will Chair the AGSM, which takes place at 11 am EST on March 23, 2023

CEO Todd Shapiro, CTIO Sarah Hashkes and CFO David Ascott of Red Light Holland will conduct a live Q&A immediately after the AGSM

The AGSM will take place in person at the offices of the Company located at 1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 801, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 2V9

The AGSM can be viewed via a Zoom broadcast at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83661665783?pwd=YmgzcVh1VlF0emQ1UlZQZUNWRW9aZz09

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2023) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, is excited to have Registered Shareholders, as of February 6, 2023, attend the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 11 am ("AGSM").

Red Light Holland requests that for those Registered Shareholders who intend to attend the AGSM, to please RSVP with Maggie at maggie@RedLight.co ASAP. Thank you in advance for your communication to help us prepare for those attending in person.

As well, for shareholders who cannot attend in person, the AGSM will be broadcast via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83661665783?pwd=YmgzcVh1VlF0emQ1UlZQZUNWRW9aZz09.

Red Light Holland would like to remind shareholders that Brad J Lamb, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will Chair this week's AGSM and CEO and Director Todd Shapiro, CTIO Sarah Hashkes and CFO David Ascott are providing a live Q&A session immediately after the AGSM.

Once again, Red Light Holland's AGSM is on Thursday, March 23rd at 11 am followed by a live Q&A - available online via zoom:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83661665783?pwd=YmgzcVh1VlF0emQ1UlZQZUNWRW9aZz09

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

